Slipknot is currently winding down the year with shows in Mexico and South America. Earlier this year, the band released a photo of Tortilla Man promoting a Reddit AMA. His identity? Multi-instrumentalist Michael Pfaff, who previously played keyboards with Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan in the band Dirty Little Rabbits. He’s also a member of the Iowa-based duo The Snacks.

10 HOURS AGO