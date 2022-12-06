ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero. The pair entered the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive Suite 113 and stole over $1,400 worth of products after distracting the cashier, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If you...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested after Cape Coral hit-and-run

A woman driving in Cape Coral hit a biker on Dec. 6 and drove off without checking on the victim, giving aid, or calling 911. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bailey Marie Edoff Ingersoll, 24, struck the victim while driving a silver Kia. She was driving east near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Boulevard South.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County

Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

LCSO narcotics operation seizes pounds of cocaine, millions in cash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office revealed they seized over four pounds of cocaine as part of a narcotics operation. The Sheriff’s office was tipped off by the U.S. postal inspector about suspicious packages coming from Puerto Rico to Lee County. Deputies collected more...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman arrested after leading Fort Myers police on Colonial Blvd chase

On Wednesday afternoon, a woman led Fort Myers police on a wild car chase down Colonial Boulevard. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alexxus Brianna Cruz, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and faces multiple charges after the chase. The chase occurred near Colonial and Veronica Shoemaker in Fort...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Man arrested for squatting in condemned Naples home

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after police found him squatting in an Olde Naples beachfront home. Alexander Rowland, 27, broke into the condemned home and stayed there without the owner’s consent, according to the Naples Police Department (NPD). Rowland, who is a Pennsylvania resident, was spotted...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Part of south Fort Myers shopping center sells for $13.2M

The southeast chunk of the Market Square shopping center in south Fort Myers sold for $13.2 million. The stretch of four mid-sized retail stores combines 65,688 square feet of space, costing about $201 per square foot. Jim Shiebler, a commercial real estate broker with Marcus & Millichap, spent two years...
FORT MYERS, FL

