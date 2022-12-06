Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child
A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
Fort Myers Police search for man who attempted to steal over $1,600 worth of Home Depot merchandise
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are searching for a man connected to an attempted theft at a Home Depot on 3402 Forum Blvd. According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), the incident happened on Nov. 26 at approximately 1:30 PM. FMPD said the unidentified suspect is a Hispanic...
WINKNEWS.com
Texas man arrested for pointing a gun at people in a North Fort Myers restaurant
A man has been arrested after Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he pointed a gun at a crowd of people at a North Fort Myers restaurant. Deputies say Cristian Andrade Banegas, 34, was arrested after the incident at a restaurant on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Woman tries to avoid arrest by climbing through restroom ceiling tile
Officers arrested Alexxus Cruz on several felony charges. Investigators say she committed an aggravated assault with a firearm within the City of Fort Myers.
Two wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero. The pair entered the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive Suite 113 and stole over $1,400 worth of products after distracting the cashier, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If you...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested after Cape Coral hit-and-run
A woman driving in Cape Coral hit a biker on Dec. 6 and drove off without checking on the victim, giving aid, or calling 911. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Bailey Marie Edoff Ingersoll, 24, struck the victim while driving a silver Kia. She was driving east near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Boulevard South.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County
Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
NBC 2
LCSO narcotics operation seizes pounds of cocaine, millions in cash
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office revealed they seized over four pounds of cocaine as part of a narcotics operation. The Sheriff’s office was tipped off by the U.S. postal inspector about suspicious packages coming from Puerto Rico to Lee County. Deputies collected more...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman arrested after leading Fort Myers police on Colonial Blvd chase
On Wednesday afternoon, a woman led Fort Myers police on a wild car chase down Colonial Boulevard. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Alexxus Brianna Cruz, 29, was arrested on Wednesday and faces multiple charges after the chase. The chase occurred near Colonial and Veronica Shoemaker in Fort...
ABC7 Fort Myers
Man arrested for squatting in condemned Naples home
NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after police found him squatting in an Olde Naples beachfront home. Alexander Rowland, 27, broke into the condemned home and stayed there without the owner’s consent, according to the Naples Police Department (NPD). Rowland, who is a Pennsylvania resident, was spotted...
Southwest Florida Uber driver accused of raping passenger
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly raping a passenger that he dropped off at a Southwest Florida apartment complex.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman finds message in a bottle during Fort Myers Beach cleanup
A woman helping out with post-Hurricane Ian cleanup on Fort Myers Beach found a message in a bottle from over 20 years ago, then found an unexpected connection to the writer of that message. When Kathy Grace woke up on Nov. 30, she was having a tough time starting the...
LCSO: Uber driver arrested for attacking woman in Fort Myers
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced a man has been arrested by the Special Victims Unit for sexual battery.
Cape Coral family brightens up the sky after Ian with annual holiday lights
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many are looking for holiday cheer, especially after a category four hurricane disrupted our lives. One family stuck to their decade-and-a-half-long tradition to help brighten up your night. “Listen for that familiar click, and then I have to go find out what’s wrong and fix...
U.S. Postal Inspector alerts deputies to suspicious packages nets drug arrests
Lee County Sheriff's Office is expected to explain "Operation Narco Navida" during a press conference on Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto County woman arrested, accused of purchasing illegal firearms for convicted felon
On December 7th, The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted a search warrant in conjunction with Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) at 1368 NE Sunset Avenue. It started with an out of county arrest warrant for...
Collier County deputies arrest man who swam across canal to flee
Collier County deputies arrested a man after he jumped from his vehicle swam across a canal to flee from them
Two arrested for Marco Island mail theft
The Marco Island Police Department arrested two people after getting complaints of mail thefts throughout the city.
Two teenagers caught with goods from multiple car burglaries
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A bicycle violation led to the arrest of two juveniles accused of breaking into Cape Coral cars. According to a Cape Coral news release, the Cape Coral Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person near the 3000 Block of Northwest 5th Place on Dec. 5.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Part of south Fort Myers shopping center sells for $13.2M
The southeast chunk of the Market Square shopping center in south Fort Myers sold for $13.2 million. The stretch of four mid-sized retail stores combines 65,688 square feet of space, costing about $201 per square foot. Jim Shiebler, a commercial real estate broker with Marcus & Millichap, spent two years...
Comments / 7