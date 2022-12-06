ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Running Back Makes Transfer Decision

Another Nebraska player plans on transferring. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, running back Jaquez Yant entered the transfer portal on Thursday. A 2020 walk-on because of academic issues, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. As a freshman, he showed promise when gaining 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln

Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
HuskerExtra.com

Source: Donovan Raiola returning as Nebraska's offensive line coach

LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola appears to be running it back as Nebraska's offensive line coach in 2023. New Husker head coach Matt Rhule will retain Raiola, program sources said, as Raiola has informed some recruits and current players he'd be back. NU did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the retention. Neither did Raiola.
247Sports

Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back

Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State flips Nebraska tight end commit

Iowa State has flipped a three-star Nebraska tight end commit for its 2023 recruiting class in Benjamin Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 tight end had been committed to Nebraska since the spring of 2021 and now becomes the second tight end of the ’23 class in Ames, joining Carson Rhodes. The story was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen.
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
thecitymenus.com

Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
Hays Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
