Breaking: Nebraska Running Back Makes Transfer Decision
Another Nebraska player plans on transferring. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, running back Jaquez Yant entered the transfer portal on Thursday. A 2020 walk-on because of academic issues, Yant earned a scholarship before the 2021 season. As a freshman, he showed promise when gaining 294 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule will ‘flip Nebraska a lot quicker’ than expected, according to rival coach
New Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule certainly has his work cut out for him. However, there is at least one opposing coach who believes that the former Baylor and Temple coach will turn around the Huskers much quicker than his normal 3-year-plan. The recent comments by Texas Tech head...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has his new defensive coordinator
The biggest piece of the Nebraska football coaching staff puzzle that was yet to be placed, has officially been placed. The Huskers finally have their defensive coordinator and it’s safe to say that not many fans saw this particular name coming. According to Pete Thamel, Matt Rhule has landed...
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Myles Farmer plea, College Football Playoffs, more
While most of Nebraska Cornhuskers news these days is about Matt Rhule, his staff, and his recruiting, there’s some less fun news around Husker land these days. That’s because Myles Farmer filed a plea on Wednesday officially claiming he was not guilty of DUI and an illegal lane change.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln
Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
'It was a great first impression,' Bootle says of new Husker DBs coach
It's a crazy portal popping world out there. And for sure players are paying attention to who shows up in there. Sometimes, a familiar face. Dwight Bootle was trying to influence one of his former high school teammate's, Corey Collier, a former Florida Gators safety now in the portal, to join him in Lincoln.
HuskerExtra.com
Source: Donovan Raiola returning as Nebraska's offensive line coach
LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola appears to be running it back as Nebraska's offensive line coach in 2023. New Husker head coach Matt Rhule will retain Raiola, program sources said, as Raiola has informed some recruits and current players he'd be back. NU did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the retention. Neither did Raiola.
Huskers offer 2023 IMG Academy defensive back
Nebraska offered IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah on Wednesday. The defensive back tagged Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper in his tweet announcing the offer. Safeeullah ended up at IMG Academy, playing for one of its teams, after playing at Hillsboro High School in Nashville his junior season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound...
Nebraska Football: Confusion follows Donovan Raiola rumors
Earlier today, it seemed as though the Nebraska football team was going to make a splash hire for its offensive line coach in John Garrison. On Tuesday night, the talk is that instead new head coach Matt Rhule has landed on Donovan Raiola. I suppose in a way, retaining Raiola...
Creighton at BYU: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Last season, Creighton dominated BYU on its home floor. Will there be a different result for the Bluejays now that it’s out west?. TV schedule: Saturday, December 10th, 10:00 pm ET. FS1. Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s been a rough season to this point for...
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule defines success for the Huskers
During his introductory press conference, head coach Matt Rhule discussed what success looks like for his team.
Nebraska Football: Rumors swirling around possible offensive line coach
The Nebraska football team is slowly and surely getting its staff put together. It’s likely that Matt Rhule is actually taking a bit too long for some people. Especially since the transfer portal officially opened Monday and things started moving hot and heavy rather quickly. Of course, it’s possible...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State flips Nebraska tight end commit
Iowa State has flipped a three-star Nebraska tight end commit for its 2023 recruiting class in Benjamin Brahmer. The 6-foot-6 tight end had been committed to Nebraska since the spring of 2021 and now becomes the second tight end of the ’23 class in Ames, joining Carson Rhodes. The story was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen.
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska legend Zach Wiegert wants Huskers to be ‘offensive line factory’
The college football regular season has unfortunately come to a close, and as we await bowl season, award season is upon us. Across the country in the coming weeks, college football players from across the country will be rewarded for their accolades on and off the field. Former Nebraska OL...
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecitymenus.com
Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
