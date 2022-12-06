ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Tuesday's NBA Best Teaser

By Jared Shlensky
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDgXj_0jZ3ex7600
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With only three NBA games on Tuesday, do yourself a favor and avoid a parlay and/or an SGP, and go with this teaser. The standard teaser is four points; however, FanDuel's line of five points still gets you to even odds with the Lakers (+9.5) vs. Cavaliers and the Pistons vs. the Heat (-4). That's super, super rare, and you need to take advantage right away.

Yes, Miami got smoked by Memphis on Monday, but don't expect the Heat to struggle against the second-worst team in the league in the Detroit Pistons. Miami is a nine-point favorite, but with the tease, you need them to only win by five for a win, and four for a wash, which is a steal.

The Pistons are just 2-11 on the road, and 1-14 against the Eastern Conference so far this season, which makes this leg hitting so much more likely. Plus, 18 of Detroit's 19 losses have been by four or more points, so, chances are if the Pistons lose, it's going to be by at least five.

Meanwhile the Miami Heat are far from good this season — 11-13 to be exact — but Jimmy Butler is back after being out for three weeks due to right knee soreness. Butler is still getting his legs underneath him, but since he's been back, he's played at least 33 minutes, shot over 50% from the field, and scored at least 18 points. Miami is no where near as good as they were last year, but still, beating a bad Pistons team by four shouldn't be too hard for the Heat.

As for the final leg of our teaser, take the Lakers (+9.5) against the Cavaliers. Anthony Davis might be having the best stretch right now of any player in the NBA -- 34.2 PPG & 15.4 RPG in his last 10 games -- and more importantly, the Lakers have won five of their last six and eight of their last 10. Plus, Davis is coming off his best game of the season on Sunday against the Wizards -- 55 points and 14 rebounds -- and you can make a legit argument that LA should be favored in Tuesday's game against Cleveland.

Los Angeles still has a long way to go before establishing themselves as a contender, but they sure don't look like a team that opened the season 0-5 and 2-14 through its first 14 games. The Lakers are starting to get healthy, and LeBron James and AD might be playing their best basketball since uniting in LA 2019. And remember, you don't need LA to win, you just need them to lose by nine or less. And that's certainly do able, even against a Cavs team that is 10-1 at home and leading the league in points allowed.

The Teaser: Los Angeles Lakers (+4.5) to (+9.5) AND Miami Heat (-9) to (-4) (+100 odds via FanDuel)

Bet $100 to win $100

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker

Rumor: Braves decline $140 million Dansby Swanson counteroffer

The Winter Meetings began on Monday, and the Hot Stove is burning as rumors and deals flow. Two of the best pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander — signed lucrative deals with new clubs, and there are more on the horizon. The Braves are preoccupied with the shortstop position as contract negotiations with Dansby Swanson’s representation continue. Atlanta reportedly offered Swanson around $100 million in the middle of the season, which the Georiga native declined.
Yardbarker

Soccer legend Pele sends IG message to Brazil ahead of match vs. South Korea

International soccer icon Pele is still in the hospital, but that doesn't mean he won't be cheering on the team he won three World Cups with. The 82-year-old, who was hospitalized last week due to a respiratory infection, took to social media on Monday to say he will be cheering for Brazil in their Round of 16 match against South Korea on Monday while he continues to recover.
Yardbarker

Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End

The Atlanta Hawks have become the center of attention dramatically, something that was quite unexpected when the season began. The Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray in the offseason and big things were expected from them this season, but so far they haven't been able to elevate themselves as an outright top team in the Eastern Conference.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far

Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

45K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy