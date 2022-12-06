Read full article on original website

School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students
November 13, 2022 is a day Idahoans will never forget. It was the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow apartment as lay asleep in their beds. The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen,...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
KIVI-TV
Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene
On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
Huge Coho salmon caught by Lewiston man
IDAHO, USA — On Sunday, Nov. 13 a Lewiston man, Jerry Smith, caught a 30-inch Coho salmon and Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) said it is a new state record. In a press release IDFG said that Smith caught the fish on the North Fork Clearwater River, it's the first catch and release record for the Coho here in Idaho. The catch and release program has been in place since 2016 but this is the first year that the ocean run fish was added to the program. IDFG said that there's still a possibility people could catch bigger Coho's this season and set future records.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Homeless 'Warming Fire' Likely Cause of Early Morning Semi Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to a LFD release, first arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra near murder scene
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that detectives want to speak with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus home where four college students were brutally murdered on Nov. 13. "Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about...
uiargonaut.com
Fact versus fiction: Confirmed information in Moscow’s murder investigation
What we know and don’t know about the night of the murders. As the investigation continues into the murders of four University of Idaho, here is the information on what has been confirmed about the night of the crime, as well as the details behind the legitimacy of some circulated rumors.
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
koze.com
Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
koze.com
Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges
LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------- Rp’s neighbors are screaming and fighting. Officers responded, no report. ---------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10552 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: S JACKSON ST & W 1ST ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 08:23.
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
pullmanradio.com
Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire
A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
