ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jay-Z joins efforts to open casino in Times Square

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Jay-Z has joined forces with a group of investors seeking to open Times Square’s first-ever full-scale casino.

The Brooklyn-bred rapper and his entertainment company, Roc Nation, have teamed up with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment in a bid to open up a swanky, state-of-the-art gaming facility at 1515 Broadway by Seventh Ave. Their partnership was announced during SL Green’s annual investor conference on Monday, Complex reported.

As part of their proposal, investors have speculated the casino could bring in another 7 million visits to Times Square annually, with an additional 600,000 overnight visits to local hotels, and more than $166 million in retail spending at surrounding businesses. They have also said it could provide a boost in sales for Broadway shows in the area.

If their bid is accepted, the casino will span eight floors of the 54-story tower in Times Square, already owned by SL Green. The ground floor of the building will however remain dedicated to non-gaming purposes, including the entrance to Minskoff Theater.

While few other details have been provided, Caesars Palace Times Square is the proposed name of the casino, which would also house restaurants and entertainment venues.

“New York is a beacon, the epicenter of culture. We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of Times Square, the crossroads of the world,” Jay-Z said in a statement to Complex.

“My partnership with SL Green and Caesars, this coalition, has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth and enrichment for the community, and everyone who visits the Empire State.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship

Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

JAY-Z Sued Bacardi After $1.5 Billion Offer For D'Ussé Was Rejected

JAY-Z's legal war against Bacardi is getting uglier with each update that surfaces. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 1, the Roc Nation founder initially offered to pay the spirits company $1.5 billion for their 50 percent stake in order to gain complete ownership of D'Ussé. Hov sued Bacardi after his offer to purchase their half of the cognac brand was rejected. While Jay thought the brand was worth $2.5 billion, Bacardi believed D'Ussé was valued at $460 million. The rapper and entrepreneur considered offering $1.5 billion because it was less than what he wanted but at least three times more than his business partners expected. Still, Bacardi rejected his bid.
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay Z Spotted Out For Casual NYC Dinner With Friends: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z were out and about again in New York City living their best lives. The superstar couple were spotted enjoying a low-key date in the Big Apple on Thursday, Nov. 17. The “Church Girl” hitmaker rocked an oversized hoodie that she paired with a set of high-end designer heels, while the “Empire State of Mind” rapper kept it cool in a Puma beanie, sweats and a blinged-out watch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
musictimes.com

Jay-Z Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Rapper on His Way to Be an NFL Owner?

Rapper, Jay-Z, turns 53 today, December 4th!. There is no better way for the musician to celebrate his birthday, than, being able to potentially realize his goal of partaking in an NFL ownership. Jay-Z got an experience of what it would feel like to partake in an NFL ownership on Thursday evening, December 1st. The rapper was seen sitting beside New England Patriots CEO, Robert Kraft, in the suite for Patriots' 'TNF' game. Jay-Z was also seen mingling with players after the event ended, too.
WASHINGTON STATE
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopWired

Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z

Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way. As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given […] The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TEXAS STATE
ice365.com

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation joins Caesars’ Times Square casino bid

As the entertainment partner, Roc Nation will partner with local organisations to “re-imagine programming” in the Times Square area for the casino. “We are thrilled to have Roc Nation and Jay-Z join our partnership to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square, Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said. “They are one of the most pioneering entertainment groups in the world, with New York embedded in their DNA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life

Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
Daily News

Milo Yiannopoulos slaps Kanye West with huge consulting fee: report

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos reportedly sent the pop star formerly known as Kanye West a $116,000 bill for the period the pair worked together to advance the “Gold Digger” rapper’s 2024 presidential ambitions. The invoice is dated Dec. 1, according to TMZ, which reports that sources close to Ye claim he and Yiannopoulos never had a financial agreement. Everyone working on the ...
K97.5

De La Soul Collaborator Don Newkirk Passes At The Age Of 56

One of our unsung Hip-Hop heroes has transitioned. De La Soul contributor Don Newkirk has passed away at age 56.  The post De La Soul Collaborator Don Newkirk Passes At The Age Of 56 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TheDailyBeast

Audra McDonald Brings a Stunning Power to ‘Ohio State Murders’ on Broadway

For the 75-minute duration of Adrienne Kennedy’s stunning play Ohio State Murders (James Earl Jones Theatre, booking to Feb 12, 2023), Suzanne Hamilton’s (Audra McDonald) voice is its own story even as it tells a story. McDonald’s truly mesmerizing performance holds so much emotion, so many cadences, and is also a barely suppressed scream. Suzanne’s voice quivers with fury alongside a determined strength, as she reveals how her younger self was horribly violated.We hear the pained grit in her voice, as she digs through layers of tragedy and injustice. McDonald animates Suzanne’s voice with flickers of upset, fury, the scars...
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave East Drops Off New EastMix “Gangstarr”

Dave East is keeping his foot on the gas, even as the end of fhe year approaches. The Harlem rapper is fresh off of the release of Book Of David with Buda and DJ Drama but he’s keeping things pushing with a brand new EastMix. The latest entry in...
HipHopDX.com

Westside Gunn '10' Sticks To The Winning Formula With Bars Aplenty

Westside Gunn has been rapping at an elite level for the past decade. He may have only reached wide recognition in 2019 when he and his Griselda cohorts began to break out, but the Buffalo rapper has been getting busy since 2012. At least, that was when he dropped the first installment to his Hitler Wears Hermes series – a mixtape series that has become the bar-heavy foundation of his musical catalog.
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy