Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will slay its last monster next June
The Witcher: Monster Slayer will shut down in 2023 according to CD PROJEKT RED. In a somber blog post this morning, the publisher and creator of The Witcher franchise has confirmed it will be closing down the game next Summer. Giving it a short nearly 2-year lifespan. If you’re not familiar with The Witcher: Monster Slayer, it was augmented reality-based mobile game that allowed players to slay monsters on their phones in the real world. Just as if they were actually a Witcher.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Getting New Release in 2023
A new version of Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to release in 2023, CD Projekt has confirmed. Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched roughly two years ago, the RPG has only really been coming into its own in the latter half of this year. This is partially thanks to the rousing success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the announcement of future DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, to coincide with the launch of that upcoming expansion, CD Projekt has revealed that it will be releasing a new edition of the game much like it previously did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
dexerto.com
CD Projekt Red confirms which Witcher 3 mods will work with next-gen update
In a recent forum post, Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red confirmed which mods will work with the game’s upcoming next-gen update. Over seven years after its initial release, the Witcher 3 is getting a major update to enhance performance on next-gen consoles and PC. The update is slated...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door
It's all part of a Netflix crossover quest
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
Gwent development is ending in 2024, but CD Projekt wants the community to take over
CD Projekt has an "unconventional" plan to keep Gwent going after active development ends.
IGN
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced
Nintendo and Platinum Games have revealed a new Bayonetta spin-off will arrive on Switch early next year. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which was revealed during The Game Awards this evening, is set to launch on March 17, 2023. Players will be able to control both Cereza and...
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
IGN
Gearbox Announces Remnant 2 for 2023
Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games have announced that looter shooter Remnant 2 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023. Revealed with a 30 second trailer (and an extended version available below) at The Game Awards 2022, the three-person cooperative shooter will make a return with even more deadly worlds, unique loot, and ghastly beasts.
God of War Ragnarok players agree: this Berserker boss fight is "absolutely atrocious"
Svipdagr the Cold can get in the bin along with her sisters
The Witcher 4 narrative lead reveals where he wants the new saga to be set
"I would always like to return to Temeria and Vizima, and see how it looks like right now"
IGN
Fortnite Chapter 4 Map
A new, fractured island takes form in Fortnite Chapter 4. Will you discover all the landmarks this season, taking in sights both fresh and familiar?. On this page of IGN's Fortnite wiki guide, learn the new layout of the Fortnite Chapter 4 map and where to find all the new points of interest to land during this new season.
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
IGN
Diablo 4 Arrives in June 2023
Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023, with a public beta coming beforehand. Players who preorder Diablo 4 will gain open beta early access. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the 2023 release date was finally narrowed down as Blizzard confirmed the June date for its first take on an open world version of the action-RPG series.
IGN
Gabe Newell: Steam Isn't Interested in Agreements Like Xbox's Nintendo Call of Duty Deal
Valve appreciates Microsoft’s continued support of the Steam storefront and says that a formal agreement isn’t really necessary for their partnership together. "We're happy that Microsoft wants to continue using Steam to reach customers with Call of Duty when their Activision acquisition closes,” said Valve CEO Gabe Newell in a statement to Kotaku. “Microsoft has been on Steam for a long time and we take it as a signal that they are happy with gamers reception to that and the work we are doing. Our job is to keep building valuable features for not only Microsoft but all Steam customers and partners.”
The Witcher 3 devs will help modders fix their broken mods when the new-gen update launches
Some popular mods will be spared, though
IGN
Forspoken Demo Now Available on PlayStation Network
A demo for Square Enix’s action RPG Forespoken has just hit the PlayStation Network. Forspoken, the new action RPG from Square Enix’s Luminous Productions has been delayed numerous times. But as it gets ready for its January 24, 2023 release date, Square Enix has released a free demo.
IGN
Tiny Glade - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
Developer Pounce Light reveals Tiny Glade, a peaceful building game with no management or combat. Instead, you merely need to focus on transforming forgotten meadows into lovely castle dioramas.
Comments / 1