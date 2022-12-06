St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated in suburban Creve Coeur, Missouri, on Sunday, according to a police report. It marks his third DWI arrest. On Monday, McLaughlin, 48, was charged with “Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated,” which could result in up to four years in prison. He was previously convicted of drunk driving in 2010 and 2011. As of Monday night, McLaughlin was being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $25,000 cash-only bond. There were no injuries or property damage reported. Creve Coeur police arrested McLaughlin Sunday evening after...

