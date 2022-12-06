ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Heights, PA

Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170Wo4_0jZ3eL0q00
Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest.Photo byKathleen E. Carey, Daily Times

Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

The two-day nostalgic, family-friendly event showcased different vendors and foods and included a Chili Cook-off, a Pie Palooza Bakeoff, a dog costume contest, and a toilet paper snowman contest.

Jazzmine Saunders, CEO of the boutique bakery Frosting Lounge on Broadway Avenue, helped coordinate the festival with borough officials.

Frosting Lounge is new to the neighborhood and it wanted to show its appreciation for the warm welcome in the borough.

Clifton Heights Mayor Mark J. Campbell said the Frost Festival would be the borough’s signature festival going forward with other planned events.

 “We wanted to get the local businesses involved,” he said. “We thought of fall festivals and then, everyone does a fall festival, so let’s do something different,” he said.

Saunders said the Frost Fest is an opportunity for small businesses to show people they are out there working hard.

 “Big business can ride the wave when it’s high and low but this holiday season is really big for a lot of crafters and makers.”

Read more about Clifton Height’s first-ever Frost Fest at the Daily Times.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Rt. 420 Bridge in Prospect Park Closed Indefinitely and Abruptly

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation suddenly announced Wednesday night it was closing the Rt 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park indefinitely after major structural issues were found, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. An average of 19,270 vehicles cross the Wanamaker Avenue bridge each day and it’s a key...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
delawaretoday.com

Visit These Delaware Eateries for Festive Holiday Food & Drinks

Celebrate the holidays with festive food and drinks like peppermint espresso martinis, latkes, sweets and more at these restaurants in and around Delaware. At Centreville Cafe, holiday dining is taking on extra sparkle this year. With a new liquor license in hand, owners Vince and Elizabeth Moro are serving such seasonal sippers as espresso candy cane martinis garnished with fresh greenery.
DELAWARE STATE
sauconsource.com

When Will Santa Visit Local Communities on a Fire Truck?

Santa and fire trucks seem to go together like milk and cookies, and it’s no wonder, since both Kris Kringle and local volunteer firefighters spend much of their lives giving back. One way that fire companies do that every Christmas is to escort Santa on “runs” around local communities,...
HELLERTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
GLEN MILLS, PA
DELCO.Today

Archbishop Carroll Students Create Mosaic for Turnpike Plaza

Three high school girls from Archbishop John Carroll High School paint leaves for a mosaic scenePhoto byArchbishop John Carroll High School. The Valley Forge Service Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have a new mosaic scene on display starting in early 2023 designed by students from Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor participating in the Art Sparks program, reports Catholic Philly.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival

Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack StollsteimerPhoto byThe Philadelphia Citizen. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
CHESTER, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New features to be announced for 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday, organizers of the Philadelphia Auto Show will announce some of the new exciting highlights coming to the show next year.One of the new features is a fully-expanded electric vehicle test track, featuring some of the latest electric vehicles.Also new next year is a Ram truck territory where professional drivers will drive guests around a course that includes rolling hills.The auto show runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Nears Completion at 2222 Market Street in Center City West

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has discovered that exterior construction work nears completion at the 295-foot-tall, 19-story office building rising at 2222 Market Street in Center City West. Designed by Gensler and developed by the Parkway Corporation (alternately Parkway Commercial Properties), with IMC Construction as the contractor, the development will feature 329,100 square feet of tenant floor area, with 324,826 square feet of Class A office space and 4,274 square feet of retail, as well as a 47-car underground garage. The structure is being built as the new headquarters for Morgan Lewis, a major law firm. Building features will include ten-foot-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, several landscaped outdoor decks, flexible workspace plans, a conference center, a fitness center, Zoom conference rooms, expanded areas for servicing out-of-office visitors, and rooms with advanced audio technology to facilitate virtual court hearings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy