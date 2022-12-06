Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights

Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest. Photo by Kathleen E. Carey, Daily Times

Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.

The two-day nostalgic, family-friendly event showcased different vendors and foods and included a Chili Cook-off, a Pie Palooza Bakeoff, a dog costume contest, and a toilet paper snowman contest.

Jazzmine Saunders, CEO of the boutique bakery Frosting Lounge on Broadway Avenue, helped coordinate the festival with borough officials.

Frosting Lounge is new to the neighborhood and it wanted to show its appreciation for the warm welcome in the borough.

Clifton Heights Mayor Mark J. Campbell said the Frost Festival would be the borough’s signature festival going forward with other planned events.

“We wanted to get the local businesses involved,” he said. “We thought of fall festivals and then, everyone does a fall festival, so let’s do something different,” he said.

Saunders said the Frost Fest is an opportunity for small businesses to show people they are out there working hard.

“Big business can ride the wave when it’s high and low but this holiday season is really big for a lot of crafters and makers.”