NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
NBC Sports
'Stunned' Chaim Bloom had a depressing reaction to Bogaerts' exit
You could argue the Boston Red Sox should have seen this coming, but Wednesday night's news still hit Chaim Bloom hard, it appears. Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres late Wednesday night. Per multiple reports, the Red Sox weren't even close to re-signing the face of their franchise -- they offered Bogaerts six years and $160 million, and three or four other teams were willing to pay him north of $200 million, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier and Pete Abraham.
NBC Sports
Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever
Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
NBC Sports
Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub
SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
NBC Sports
How Phillies reportedly stole Trea Turner from Padres
Padres fans were probably sick of the Phillies after Bryce Harper & Co. sent them packing in the NLCS in five games, including a dramatic walk-off rain game dinger from MV3 himself. If San Diego was hoping for a Philly-free offseason to cleanse its collective palate... I've got bad news...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NBC Sports
Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox
Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to rookie Mathurin yanking Steph's leg
Draymond Green has been notorious for his very outspoken, competitive nature over the course of his 11-year NBA career with the Warriors. His reputation hasn’t necessarily allowed him to have his way with NBA officials, who are not shy to blow the whistle when Green is on the floor.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
NBC Sports
Red Sox lose three pitchers in Rule 5 draft
Boston Red Sox pitching prospects were in demand during Wednesday's Rule 5 draft. Right-hander Thad Ward, the No. 23 ranked Red Sox prospect per SoxProspects.com, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first pick. The 25-year-old sinkerballer posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 minor-league starts (51.1 innings) last season, including seven starts with Double-A Portland.
Steelers Make Their Opinion On Tyler Huntley Very Clear
Lamar Jackson has yet to be ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, but it's looking more likely than not that backup Tyler Huntley gets the start as Jackson nurses a sprained PCL. The last time Pittsburgh saw Huntley was Week 18 of last year, when they pulled out...
NBC Sports
Giants agree to three-year, $43.5M contract with Haniger
SAN DIEGO — As expected, the Giants signed a powerful free-agent outfielder with local ties. Mitch Haniger, a Bay Area native, signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal, the Giants announced Tuesday. The Haniger deal does not take them out of the running for Aaron Judge, their main target this offseason. The Giants have hoped to add two free-agent outfielders this offseason and still are pushing to sign Judge.
NBC Sports
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
NBC Sports
Source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because the deal had not been announced. Judge will earn $40...
Sources: Jason Garrett Seen On Stanford Campus Amid Coaching Search
He is reportedly a finalist for the job after longtime coach David Shaw resigned.
NBC Sports
What's next in Giants' free-agency chase for superstar?
SAN DIEGO -- At 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday morning, about two hours after Farhan Zaidi had been informed that his pursuit of Aaron Judge had failed, an email hit the inboxes of fans who are signed up for alerts about Giants tickets offers. "Choose the best seats, discounts and perks...
Sports Business Journal
Orioles' Mike Elias not yet ready to max out on payroll
Orioles GM Mike Elias said the team is not going to “flip a light switch” and get to its max payroll capacity again, according to Nathan Ruiz of the BALTIMORE SUN. It was believed that “when the time came, Elias would be able to boost payroll as he saw necessary.” But the level of expenditures during and following the Orioles’ stint as the AL's winningest team from 2012 to 2016 "won’t return this offseason.” Elias said, “We’re in a good spot, much better spot, and I’m extremely confident that we’re going to take the plan to its logical end course, which involves continually increasing the payroll, and it’s gonna start this year.” Ruiz notes Elias shied from specifics on a budget, believing such information "could be held against him by other teams and players’ agents, but he made clear he hoped to make additions that increased the team’s playoff odds." The projected payroll of the Orioles’ 2023 active roster, “including expected raises for arbitration,” is $53.5M. That is “ranked 29th of 30 teams” as of yesterday but an “increase of more than 20% from Baltimore’s season-opening budget in 2022.” Doubling last year’s mark “would bring the team to 23rd, with plenty of players still on the market who could fluctuate those rankings for the Orioles and other clubs” (BALTIMORE SUN, 12/8).
NBC Sports
Tomase: Bogaerts is out the door, and Devers soon could follow
Rafael Devers posted an Instagram tribute to former teammate Xander Bogaerts on Thursday, and it ended on an ominous note: "You're an example to follow." The news that the Red Sox lost Bogaerts to the Padres for 11 years and $280 million made for one hell of an early-morning surprise. It shook chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who got the news before boarding a red-eye home to Boston. It shook Red Sox fans, who are outraged about the loss of another homegrown superstar whom management dragged its feet on paying.
Orioles unlikely to give out long-term deals this offseason?
The Orioles have been linked to a number of free agents this winter, but so far their sole big league addition has been Kyle Gibson on a one-year, $10M deal. It seems likely there will be more moves to come for Baltimore as they look to supplement a young core that is starting to look like a contender, but Dan Connolly of The Athletic suggests it’s unlikely they’ll be handing out any long-term deals this winter. Connolly says the Orioles may look to stick more in the 2-3 year term, and while that may rule them out of a big splash, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com relays information from general manager Mike Elias the team has made multi-year offers to free agent pitchers.
Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games
Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
