Next step: Magic send Jonathan Isaac to Lakeland G League affiliate to practice

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hasn't played in nearly 27 months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Charles King/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Jonathan Isaac , who hasn’t played in an NBA game in more than two years, took a significant step in his return-to-play process.

The Orlando Magic big man was sent to the organization’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, for practices, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told the Orlando Sentinel.

The Magic confirmed the Sentinel’s reporting , tweeting “in the next step of his injury rehabilitation progression, [Isaac] has been assigned to the [Lakeland Magic] of the NBA G League for practicing purposes.”

Isaac practiced with Lakeland on Tuesday, playing 5-on-5 against other basketball players for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the NBA bubble on Aug. 2, 2020.

“I feel pretty great,” Isaac said afterwards. “Today was a big day for me. Couldn’t have been any better outside of wanting to make every shot. Felt good running up and down, banging, first time doing it.”

Isaac told the Sentinel in early November that he had been playing full-court 5-on-5 with the coaching staff when the team was in Orlando for a couple of weeks, and that remained the case throughout the month.

When the team was on the road, Isaac said, “It’s really just an individual workout of me playing 1s, running on the court, just continuing to try to get me tired.”

The focus for Isaac during the previous several weeks after the long time away from the court has been getting in game shape — a major step he needs to take before returning.

“Running up and down, I felt really good about my conditioning and got kind of tired towards the end, but I held my own in terms of lung capacity,” Isaac said. “And the awareness. I can go up and down with the coaches all day but being able to go against basketball players for the first time, hit guys, rotate and get back to myself feels good.”

Isaac isn’t sure how long he’ll practice with Lakeland but expects to again Thursday.

Six of Lakeland’s next seven games from Friday-Dec. 29 will be at home. The Magic’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday kicked off a five-game homestand that’ll end with a matchup vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 14. They’ll play five of six games at home from Dec. 23-Jan. 5.

“I’m sure Thursday, we’ll try to push it farther and if I’m back with them again next week — I’m not sure how it’s going to work,” he added. “Each time we’ll try to push it and try to find time for me to do that. As we’re in games, you can’t get that all the time. Pretty much whatever team is [practicing], that’s the team I’ll be with until I’m ready.”

Isaac missed the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and hasn’t played since tearing the ACL — more than 27 months since he’s played in an NBA game.

When factoring in the time he was sidelined before the ACL injury, Isaac hasn’t consistently played basketball in almost three full years.

He had just recovered from a major left knee injury in January 2020 before tearing a ligament during the league’s restart.

Going that long without consistently playing competitive basketball against other elite athletes makes it even harder to get back into game shape even when physically fit.

Playing NBA games while not being in game shape can make a player more susceptible to other injuries. This is why the Magic are being cautious with bringing him along.

There’s also giving Isaac the time to get re-adjusted to make decisions at game speed.

“I haven’t played in a while,” he said. “You want to get it all in one day and that’s not just how it works. There are different pieces of it: the conditioning piece, the game-awareness piece, the shotmaking and being able to get buckets. Putting it all together.”

Isaac doesn’t have a pre-determined time he’d like to practice with Lakeland before re-integrating with Orlando, understanding his return to games will depend on how his body responds to the practices.

“I can’t necessarily put a timetable on it but obviously as soon as possible,” Isaac said. “I feel good. At the same time, I know I definitely got tired toward the end. Something I’ve got to keep working on. The awareness piece of it has to keep coming. The quicker we get everything together, I’ll be ready to go.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

