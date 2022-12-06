ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Hopman Cup tennis event to return in 2023 in Nice, France

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — The Hopman Cup tennis competition that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France.

The Nice Lawn Tennis Club will be the site for the event through 2027.

The Hopman Cup was last staged in 2019 at Perth, Australia, its home since it was founded in 1989.

Each matchup between nations will include one women’s singles match, one men’s singles match and one mixed doubles match. Six teams will participate in 2023 and 2024, with the field expanding to eight in 2025.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The first World Cup held in an Arab nation has produced the Arab world's first quarterfinalist. Morocco became only the fourth African country to reach the quarterfinals at the biggest soccer tournament in the world by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw through extra time.
tennisuptodate.com

Sofia Kenin continues tennis comeback with opening win in Angers against Yastremska: "Feels good to be back in France"

Sofia Kenin continues her comeback with a solid win over Yastremska in Angers as she hopes for a big 2023 year. Kenin won the Australian Open a few years ago beginning what many thought would be a great career. It was a good year overall for her as she made it to the Roland Garros final that year losing to Swiatek. Kenin has had anything but success since dealing with multiple injuries and confidence issues when results were not good enough.
The Associated Press

2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic confirms Australian Open preparation after the controversial tennis star had his three-year ban over Covid vaccination status overturned

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed he will play the Adelaide International before a return to Melbourne a year after his controversial deportation. Novak Djokovic will begin his Australian Open assault at the Adelaide International after the 21-time major champion was confirmed as part of a quality field to compete from January 1.
tennismajors.com

Hopman Cup is back, in a new place and new time of the year

The Hopman Cup – always one of the popular events with the players – is back. The mixed team event was removed from the calendar after 2019, having been a fixture with players and fans since 1989 in its traditional slot in the first week of the year, including the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic over the years.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Former champion Sofia Kenin to kick off 2023 campaign at Hobart International in January

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will be making her return to the WTA circuit next season at the Hobart International, which will run from January 9-14, 2023. Kenin, who lifted the Hobart title in 2019, was injury-stricken for the bulk of the 2022 season. The former World No.4 saw her ranking drop outside the top 300, but has slowly been climbing her way back up as she competes in various WTA 125k events.
tennisuptodate.com

ATP fines LTA for banning Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon

ATP has fined the LTA $1.49 million for banning Russian and Belarussian players from the 2022 edition of Wimbledon. The decision of the LTA to exclude ATP and WTA players from the Wimbledon Championship was widely criticised but the national governing body of British tennis did not budge from it. They followed the instructions of the British government who feared that it could be used as propaganda by Russia.
tennisuptodate.com

Norrie sets sights on World Number One spot going into 2023 season: "There are still 13 players better than me so I need to improve"

Cameron Norrie has high hopes for the 2023 season as he wishes to come closer to his ultimate goal which is number one in the world. While it might sound unrealistic on the first read, Norrie did improve every year since breaking out a few years so there is reason to believe he might improve further. After all, he's top 15 in the world and he earned that spot with his consistent play.
The Associated Press

Audio Visual China Fujian Time Season 2 on CATV Ends Perfectly

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- In the second season of Audio Visual China • Fujian Time, we extracted Fujian’s high-quality ecology, tourism, food, intangible cultural heritage and Silk Road culture as the core publicity content and translated eight excellent documentaries of Fujian, including Hundred Workers of the Silk Road, Fujian Arts and Crafts, Our Seasonal Food, The Most Beautiful Travel Photography, Fujian Shipbuilding Culture, Silk Sea Exploration, China Video Record, Fujian Famous Towns and Villages, and Fujian Ancient Villages, totaling more than 2000 minutes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005402/en/ Fujian Time Poster (Graphic: Business Wire)
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Old video of Nadal and Djokovic in penalty shootout reemerges after Spain World Cup defeat

Video of Rafael Nadal shooting penalties went viral after his Spain was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup by Morocco. Nadal is a huge football fan and played the sport as a young man in his native country. While he settled on tennis, his love for football never went away and it's well known he's among the best players among the tennis players.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy