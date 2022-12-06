Read full article on original website
New Vietnamese food truck to open in Takoma Park
Main Street Takoma announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that a Vietnamese food truck is on its way. Main Street Takoma is a nonprofit organization aimed at bringing together businesses, residents and community organizations to build and sustain a vibrant commercial district, according to its website. Muoi Tieu will roll...
High school student advocates block Rockville street for social housing, tenant protection
Twenty high school students marched to Montgomery County government headquarters Wednesday afternoon to hand-deliver a letter to county officials requesting increased social housing and tenant protections. Students gathered in downtown Rockville’s Veterans Plaza at 1:30 p.m. Police blocked the road as they marched up Jefferson Street carrying handmade signs reading...
New Metro budget does not include service cuts on Red Line
New Metro budget does not include service cuts on Red Line. Randy Clarke, general manager and CEO of Metro, unveiled his new budget for the regional transit system earlier this week. It did not include service cuts to the Red Line — earlier this month, local delegates and senators had...
Italian American restaurant opens at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
A popular Washington, D.C. Italian American restaurant will expand its operations into Montgomery County. Caruso’s Grocery started in May 2021 in Capital Hill and will now expand the business to Maryland with a location at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. The Italian American is a collaboration by chef Matt Adler and Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group founder.
Local business pays for its employees to take free on-site English classes
Earlier this year, local business owner Lisa Yost made a decision that would change the trajectory of her employees’ lives. Her husband, Peter Galvin, started Tenleytown Lawn & Landscape with a lawnmower and a pickup truck over 20 years ago. The company eventually grew into a team of around ten employees who deliver a variety of landscaping services to residents in Bethesda-Chevy Chase and surrounding areas.
Gas station attendant fatally shot in White Oak
A gas station attendant was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, police said in a news release Thursday evening. The man was shot at the Shell station where he was employed, at the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive, a block from Columbia Pike.
Marriott agrees to partially reopen Woodmont parking garage
Marriott has agreed to partially reopen part of a public parking garage on Woodmont Avenue, after it had paid the county for months as the hotel’s international headquarters were being constructed and employees began to work there. County officials recently announced that “under a pilot project, the public again...
Three great trips to take this weekend
Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home just steps from Annapolis’s City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both U.S. Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one might find in Charleston, South Carolina, or Newport, Rhode Island. The inn offers modern amenities in a historic building with wood floors, brick fireplaces, exposed wood beams, dentil crown molding and other carefully preserved details.
After mass exodus, Montgomery County seeks Planning Board applicants
Montgomery County is seeking applicants to fill three positions on the county’s Planning Board. Chosen applicants will replace board members who resigned in October at the County Council’s suggestion. The County Council appointed five temporary acting board members after accepting the resignations of former Planning Board Chair Casey...
Firearm discharged after assault at Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village, police say
A man discharged a firearm Thursday at a Montgomery Village residence after assaulting a woman, said Montgomery County Police. At around 9:40 a.m., police said officers responded to the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village and determined through their on-scene investigation, that the suspect entered the residence, assaulted the woman and discharged the gun.
Montgomery County sees rise in flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations
Despite a trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients are starting to fill up in local hospitals — Montgomery hospital and county officials say they’re currently handling the surge while bracing for more emergency room activity in the coming weeks. According to the county Department...
Gun store owner charged with shooting at officer thought he was in danger, attorney said
Andrew S. Raymond, 42, charged and arrested for firing shots at a police car on Tuesday, did not mean to shoot at the officer, his attorney David Martella said to Bethesda Beat. According to Martella, Raymond, of Darnestown, had seen a suspicious vehicle in the area previously, appearing to evaluate...
Second suspect charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery
Kevin Smith, 30, of an unknown address, was arrested on charges related to a Nov.10 armed carjacking on White Oak Vista Court in White Oak, and an armed robbery at a Popeyes at Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police announced in a news release. Police said detectives determined...
Council elects Evan Glass as president, Andrew Friedson as vice president
The 20th Montgomery County Council began its four-year term on Tuesday by electing Evan Glass (D-At-large) as its president, and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) as its vice president. Both were 11-0 votes. Evan Glass, an openly gay man, made history as the first LGBTQ member to serve as council president...
Detectives investigate Gaithersburg shooting
This story was updated at 4:10 p.m. Police are investigating a shooting in the unit block of Whetstone Drive that left one man reportedly injured from a gunshot, Gaithersburg police stated on its official social media. Upon investigating the shooting, officials found the victim allegedly shot was a 24-year-old man,...
New school calendar passed unanimously by school board for fiscal 2024
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight presented her recommended 2023-24 school calendar to the Board of Education for approval today. The new calendar will include an increased focus on professional development for teachers while seeking to minimize students’ early release days, McKnight said. Douglas Hollis, Jr. and Dana Edwards from the...
Rockville gun store employee charged with firing shots at police
Andrew S. Raymond, 42, of Darnestown, was charged and arrested for shooting at a police officer in Rockville, early Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police announced in a release. According to police, a county officer was patrolling the 700 block of East Gude Drive at around 12:30 a.m. when an employee...
Gaithersburg plane crash: Report reveals pilot ignored requests to change flight path
A new National Transportation Safety Board report, investigating the Nov.27 crash of a small plane into a transmission tower in Gaithersburg, found the pilot did not follow instruction provided by air traffic control. The report stated that the pilot, Patrick Merkle, 66, told a 911 dispatcher, he was finding it...
