The Law Offices Of Kevin Trombold, PLLC is a Criminal Defense Lawyer And Has What Is Considered The Best-Known Legal Team In Seattle

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s wife will not be added to the defense’s witness list in his trial. Troyer is accused of falsely reporting that Sedrick Althemier, a Black newspaper carrier, tried to kill him. Altheimer says Troyer is lying and that he was working his paper route, minding his own business on the morning of Jan. 17, 2021.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO