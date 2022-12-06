The Law Offices Of Kevin Trombold, PLLC is a Criminal Defense Lawyer And Has What Is Considered The Best-Known Legal Team In Seattle

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
KATU.com
3 people indicted for $7 million worth of drugs found on Washington beaches
SEATTLE — Federal prosecutors in Seattle allege three people were part of a failed attempt to smuggle hundreds of pounds of meth and fentanyl to Canada. The drugs had an estimated street value of $7 million when they were found on beaches near Port Angeles last year. In court...
The Stranger
Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee
On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
Western Washington man Sentenced to 42 Months After Underground Bunker Found Filled With Firearms and Explosives
SEATTLE - A 42-year-old Snohomish County man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 42 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms and destructive devices, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. James Wesley Bowden was arrested in November 2021, following an altercation at his property on...
Tri-City Herald
WA is home to 4 of America’s most expensive zip codes. Think you can afford these houses?
With mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high and an economy beginning to falter at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, housing market sales are beginning to stall, and price growth is grinding. But not at the top end of the market, where the top 100 most expensive zip codes...
Puyallup couple accused of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
A couple from Puyallup are accused of storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a criminal complaint filed Nov. 28, the man and woman are each accused of:. Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
Eatonville man charged in 34-year-old Wisconsin murder
APPLETON, Wis. — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder...
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s wife will not testify as trial enters second week
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s wife will not be added to the defense’s witness list in his trial. Troyer is accused of falsely reporting that Sedrick Althemier, a Black newspaper carrier, tried to kill him. Altheimer says Troyer is lying and that he was working his paper route, minding his own business on the morning of Jan. 17, 2021.
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
Tacoma father considering lawsuit after daughter attacked by student in school
TACOMA — A male student was caught on camera beating a teenage classmate inside a school hallway. Now the victim’s father is calling for action. The assault happened eight days ago in the hallway at Baker Middle School. Jamar Pollard says Tacoma school officials took too long to...
Closing arguments heard in trial of man accused of killing couple found washed ashore in suitcase
SEATTLE — Jurors heard closing arguments Tuesday in a disturbing case involving bodies washed ashore on Alki Beach. The bodies were found in suitcases that were discovered on a rocky shore by a group of teenagers making a TikTok video more than two years ago. Prosecutors say 64-year-old Michael...
MyNorthwest.com
Ed Troyer’s lawyer: ‘No evidence to support these criminal charges’
After multiple delays, including a recent bout with the flu before Thanksgiving, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer is now being tried for two misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false statement. Troyer is on trial for an incident that happened in October 2021, when he allegedly called an...
thejoltnews.com
Thurston County woman shot dead by boyfriend
A 21-year-old Thurston County woman was shot dead by her boyfriend in a Lacey apartment complex early this morning. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the Copper Wood Apartments near Martin Way. Sheriff’s deputies found a female resident dead with a gunshot wound when they conducted a welfare check.
27 horses seized from Pierce County property after complaint about how they were treated
GRAHAM, Wash. — Last week animal control officers seized 27 horses from a property in Graham after serving a warrant at the property with the help of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD). "Right now we haven't brought any charges against the owner,” said PCSD Spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss...
q13fox.com
Hit-and-run suspect facing murder charges in Snohomish County
A man is behind bars following a deadly hit-and-run incident in Everett last Saturday. The Washington State Patrol says an employee at an RV shop was shoveling snow in front of the business when the driver struck him on the side of a road.
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
Arrest for brass knuckles leads to drug dealer bust in Olympia
After pulling over a truck with no license plates last week, officers with the Olympia Police Department spotted brass knuckles and arrested the driver for a weapons violation. The arrest occurred in the parking lot of a closed business at 12:45 a.m. When officers searched the truck, they found $6,214...
Comments / 0