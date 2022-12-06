ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Suspect shot after an hours-long standoff in Fresno County, deputies say

By John Houghton
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting after an hours-long standoff Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they respond to sounds of gunshots near the Belmont Country Country Club in eastern Fresno County.

Deputies say when they arrived around 2:00 a.m. near Belmont and Wintergreen avenues a suspect fled the scene after they say he fired shots that struck a patrol vehicle.

A Fresno County SWAT team and air support surround the area for several hours and were actively searching for the suspect.

According to officials, the suspect was shot by deputies around 5:20 a.m. The suspect’s condition is unknown or if any deputies were injured.

During the incident, officials say the suspect damaged a large propane tank.  As a precaution against the possibility of leaking gas, nearby residents were evacuated.  Firefighters are on the scene to try and resolve that situation.

