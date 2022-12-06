Read full article on original website
New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper has appointed a new city clerk and treasurer to fill recently created vacancies. The post New City Clerk and Treasurer appointed for the City of Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project
The City of Pocatello plans to conduct wildfire fuels mitigation on approximately 70 acres of City-owned gullies located east of Satterfield Drive. The post Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project appeared first on Local News 8.
UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
Water superintendent gives boil advisory update
Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November. “It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
Idaho State Police teams up with Broulim’s to help feed those in need this Christmas
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – For the sixth straight year, Idaho State Police is working with Broulim’s to provide meals to those in need across eastern Idaho. It’s a project that started back in early November. State troopers went out to different Broulim’s locations across eastern Idaho to seek donations for the meals. So far, ISP has enough money to supply more than 400 families with a tasty Christmas dinner.
City council approves funding for Fisher St. project
The Blackfoot City Council heard and approved allocating the remaining portion of the funds needed for the Fisher St. project at their city council meeting Tuesday night. The project will encompass the area from Walker to Alice St. and it will redo the roadway as well as widen it in some areas. In addition to that, it will also redo the curb and gutter and add sidewalk in some areas. There is existing sidewalk in parts of the construction area, and whether they’re replaced will depend on the quality of the sidewalk.
'IN GOOD HANDS': Pressbox sports bar under new ownership after nearly 50 years with Kalivas family
POCATELLO — After nearly 50 years, the Pressbox in Pocatello is under new ownership. John Kalivas, who operated the restaurant for over 30 years after it was handed down to him by his late father Bill Kalivas, has sold the business to a local investment group. “There has been quite a few people who have wanted to buy it over the years but it just never came through,” John Kalivas...
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction
Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert
The Idaho Falls Choralaires are preparing for their holiday concert. The post Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert appeared first on Local News 8.
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Bonneville County law enforcement spread Christmas cheer during annual Shop with a Cop
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of onlookers watched as a parade of law enforcement vehicles pulled into the Target parking lot in Ammon with sirens blazing Saturday morning. It was all part of the 29th annual Shop with a Cop. Santa arrived in a one-horse open sleigh to greet law enforcement and the kids as they arrived. Watch it in the video above.
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
Two Southern Idaho 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Stealing car and Eluding Police
Police pursued two teenagers driving a stolen car through Madison County before the car was stopped with spike strips on U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday night. Madison County Public Information Officer Isaac Payne reported that a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl had stolen a relative’s car and ran away from home around 6:20 p.m.
Clouds and fog ahead of more snow
Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
Man crashes pickup in Pocatello after suffering medical emergency
POCATELLO — A man was hospitalized Friday morning after suffering a medical emergency that caused his pickup truck to leave the roadway on the city’s north side. The man was driving a Dodge pickup truck on Highway 30 around 6:40 a.m. when he experienced the medical emergency, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, police said. The pickup left Highway 30 and traveled up and over a berm on...
Police warn residents to use caution after mountain lion spotted in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Residents, be aware that a mountain lion was caught on ring cameras in the 2000 block of Elmore Street on Saturday at around 4 a.m. Be cautious and be aware. Keep an eye on smaller pets and children. If you see the mountain lion in the area do not approach the animal and contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.
