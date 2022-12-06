ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Mini but very merry: Holiday villages a flexible tradition

By KIM COOK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Whether in cardboard, wood or porcelain, little villages — with houses, shops, miniature figures and snowy fir trees — have long been part of many families’ holiday decorating tradition.

They’re also popular now as part of an ongoing love of the cozy and the do-it-yourself.

“ Nostalgia is at the forefront of holiday decor this year,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, a trend expert at the crafts site Etsy.com. “So it’s no surprise that tiny Christmas villages are trending.

“From classic scenery with snowy layers to modern ceramics with clean lines, families are putting their creative spin on this decades-old tradition,” she says.

Little 19th century-style villages came to America with European immigrants and were further popularized by the father of five-and-dime stores, F.W. Woolworth, who sold tiny German-made cardboard houses.

In the 1970s and ’80s came ceramic houses; the company Department 56 began making their popular ones in 1976 and still do today. These sturdier buildings were easy to store seasonally.

Robin Zachary, who works as a prop stylist on commercial photo shoots, has amassed a collection of vintage cardboard houses, matchbox cars, bottlebrush trees and little people that she likes to set up for the holidays in her New York City home.

She advises checking out model train shops for accessories: “The scale is perfect for a holiday village vignette.”

She also suggests using fake snow to dress your display, “with a dash of silver or gold glitter mixed in, and snips of fresh evergreens placed in tiny containers.”

And if you’ve got limited space for a holiday display?

“I’d create a village as a centerpiece on a dining table or console,” Zachary says. “A large platter can serve as the base, lined with fake snow and fresh evergreen branches that encircle your village. That’s easily moved if you need to use the space temporarily.”

Sarah Fishburne, Home Depot’s director of trend and design, says fireplace mantels and side tables also make great display spots for mini Christmas villages.

“You could also place one on the floor surrounding your Christmas tree, or distribute your pieces throughout a bookcase,” she says.

If you’re making a Christmas village yourself, Fishburne says, get everybody in the family involved, whether decorating a miniature tree, assembling a little structure or adding other personal elements.

You’ll find sets of unfinished wood and cardboard miniature houses online; you add the paint, washi tape or other decorative trim. Some will fit nicely over a battery-operated tealight to glow in the evenings.

Kelly Mandell, a DIY blogger in Los Angeles, transformed birdhouses into a modern holiday village using pastel-hued craft paint and loads of glitter. Drifts of fluffy snow and colorful bottlebrush trees added to the playful vibe.

Another creative option: a village of snow globe houses. Buy readymade ones, or make your own using clean jars, distilled water, a droplet of glycerin to suspend your tinsel glitter, and then whatever elements you’d like to attach to the jar lid. Cyd Converse, a DIY blogger in Watertown, New York, shares a how-to at www.thesweetestoccasion.com.

You might even weave village elements into the branches of a wreath, Fishburne suggests.

Beyond the traditional, Dickensian look, Fishburne suggests creating a vignette that reflects your family’s favorite activities. Are you all ice skaters? Do you love to bake? Is a visit to grandparents a holiday must? You could depict these things in your village display with mementos and other items.

Or get inspired by the places you’ve visited on your travels. Fishburne says her family always brings home a little building or other miniature from a destination.

Etsy makers offer a variety of creative and decorative miniatures to bring a holiday scene to life, and retailers have a wide selection.

Balsam Hill’s plywood Victorian village has intricately carved houses, trees and street elements integrated into a single base. A remote controls the warm backlighting. There are little houses with a sturdy hook to use as stocking holders, too.

If your vibe is contemporary, West Elm, for instance, has a collection of ceramic-and-wood, minimalist buildings and trees. Or create your own modern neighborhood with ceramic ranch houses and split levels, from Crate & Barrel. All will glow nicely at night with some battery-operated tealights.

Anthropologie has shelf-ready wooden monogram letters carved with vignettes of snow revelers and evergreens.

Finally, if there’s no space for a 3-D display, Zachary suggests a different kind of family craft project: a village mural of sorts.

“Why not have the kids draw and decorate houses, then pin them up in a row on the wall? Make sure they make some trees, as well as any of your town’s significant buildings,” she says. “You can pin up a glittery garland of stars or fairy lights above the skyline.”

—-

New York-based writer Kim Cook covers design and decor topics regularly for The AP. Follow her on Instagram at @kimcookhome.

—-

For more Lifestyles stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/lifestyle.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
KFOR

Best Christmas home decorations

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
Apartment Therapy

How to Declutter Holiday Items Before It’s Time to Decorate

It’s common to assume the best time to declutter your holiday decor is after the holidays are over. But actually, it’s kind of the worst time. Think about it — not only are you likely to be fatigued from all the festivities, you’re also prone to be experiencing a bit of the post-holiday blues. After all, taking down the holiday decorations is nowhere near as joyful as putting them up. This is exactly when shoving all of the decorations into bins and boxes without any sort of strategy becomes an enticing option.
Kim Joseph

Demand for Santa Clause at its Highest in the Midst of a Nationwide Santa Shortage

It's the most wonderful time of the year and while many are decorating Christmas trees aligned with colorful lights and ornaments in their living rooms or placing blown-up, life-sized snowmen and Santa with his sleigh, herd of reindeer and little helpers, others are unable to book time with St. Nick at malls and for events due to the Santa shortage this year.
kenarry.com

Christmas Gnomes

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I’m always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
The Independent

Give your garden festive sparkle by lighting it up in winter

Glow events at RHS gardens, Kew and other outside spaces which provide spectacular light festivals in winter make for a great evening out – but how about bringing a little bit of that sparkle home?There are lots of ways to make your own garden glow, using outdoor fairy lights, lanterns and uplighting in warm, welcoming tones, to cheer the cold nights and get you into the festive spirit.Here are some experts tips…All about the atmosphere“Rather than think decoration, think atmosphere first, and the mood and the feeling you want when you are in the garden,” suggests designer Andrew Duff (andrewduffgardendesign.com),...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy