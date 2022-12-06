Read full article on original website
Related
suntimesnews.com
Filing continues for the April 4 election in Ste. Genevieve
STE. GENEVIEVE — Filing continues at Ste. Genevieve City Hall for the municipal offices which will be on the April 4th ballot. The latest to file is Gary Smith who filed for Alderman Ward 1. Ste. Genevieve alderwoman Susan Johnson and newcomer Brian Keim have filed for mayor of...
suntimesnews.com
Federal REAL ID deadline extended to May 7, 2025
CHICAGO – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the federal REAL ID deadline an additional two years, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. With this extension, current standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will...
suntimesnews.com
Aldermen stick with decision to give vehicle to school resource officer
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen met Thursday night in a regular session and decided to stick with its decision to donate a vehicle to the Ste. Genevieve R-II School Resource Officer, a qualified law enforcement officer whose salary is paid by the school district and patrols the school campus.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri, Louisiana release full transcript of deposition with FBI Agent Elvis Chan
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the full transcript of the deposition of FBI Agent Elvis Chan, which was taken on November 29th, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the...
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson declares December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol proclaiming December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention.
suntimesnews.com
Three individuals honored with Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Three individuals were honored with the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award December 5. The presentations were made by MOFB President Garrett Hawkins during the opening session of the organization’s annual meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks. The award is...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri launches interactive dashboard displaying pregnancy-associated deaths
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Annually, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, making Missouri rank 44th in maternal mortality. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is leading the nation in launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard displaying maternal mortality data.
suntimesnews.com
Amy Jo Estes re-elected to Missouri Farm Bureau Board
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Amy Jo Estes, of Rosebud, was re-elected to a two-year term on the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) board of directors during the organization’s 108th annual meeting December 6 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Estes represents members south of the Missouri River in the at-large position.
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson, Budget Leadership announce FY 2024 consensus revenue estimate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson announced the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimate (CRE) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. The annual CRE is a figure established by state budget experts and is one of the basic assumptions used by the Governor and legislative leaders to build and balance Missouri’s budget.
suntimesnews.com
Boerding named new Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmer chair
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Andrew Boerding, of St. Charles, was announced as the new chair of the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee at the organization’s 108th annual meeting December 6 at Lake of the Ozarks. He replaces Bryant Kagay, of Maysville, whose one-year term expired.
suntimesnews.com
The new 730 Area Code is coming to Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the...
suntimesnews.com
Vicki Voigt named State of Missouri and Missouri Department of Natural Resources Team Member of the Month
JEFFERSON CITY — Vicki Voigt, geologic mapping unit chief with the Missouri Department of Natural Re-sources’ Division of Missouri Geological Survey, has been selected the State of Missouri and department Team Member of the Month for November 2022. Voigt was selected for her service to the department and her efforts coordinating the U.S. Geological Survey’s 2022 Digital Mapping Techniques Conference held in Rolla.
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases in Missouri jump 38 percent in a week
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,102 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 1,937 more, or a 38 percent increase from the previous week’s 5,165 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 37 new cases of...
suntimesnews.com
Three Valle students win ACA essay contest
STE. GENEVIEVE — Valle Catholic Juniors Nicole Gegg, Alexis Ritter and Camryn Skaggs, have been selected as the Annual Catholic Appeal essay winners. From left: Nicole Gegg, Alexis Ritter and Camryn Skaggs. ACA officials joined the essay winners on the stage in the gym at Valle Catholic High School...
suntimesnews.com
Do you want to become a beekeeper?
SMITHVILLE, Mo. — We hope the answer to that somewhat rhetorical question is “yes” and now is the time to start!. This is the time of year many people ponder on whether to become a beekeeper. There are winter training courses across the State where people can learn how to get started.
suntimesnews.com
NRCS Missouri announces accelerated funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Climate Smart Agriculture – Native Forages Initiative
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now accepting applications for accelerated Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) ACT NOW funding to help grazing operations diversify their operations and build climate resiliency. Through this unique opportunity, producers and landowners can receive technical and financial assistance...
suntimesnews.com
Dennis J. Beckermann
A funeral will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 for 65-year-old Dennis J. Beckermann of Sainte Genevieve, Mo., who passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Belleville, Ill. He was born October 23, 1957 in Perryville, Mo. a son of Robert Beckrmann and Dollie (Blanford) Beckermann who both preceded him in death.
suntimesnews.com
SGHS Senior Dakotah Medows signs with Crowder College
STE. GENEVIEVE – On Monday, Dec. 5, Ste. Genevieve High School senior Dakotah Medows signed a national letter of intent to join the cross country team at Crowder College for the 2023-2024 year. Dakotah is the daughter of Amber Brown. Her mother was in attendance, as well as SGHS...
suntimesnews.com
December 8 River Region Sports Wrap
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve plays at Valle Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday. PERRYVILLE – Perryville hosts Fredericktown at 5:30 Friday. PERRYVILLE — St. Vincent plays at Oak Ridge Friday night. CHESTER – Chester plays at Okawville Friday at 7:30 p.m. High School Girls Basketball. STE....
Comments / 0