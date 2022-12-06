Read full article on original website
Sallas Mahone students create Christmas Card display
VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary 5th grade Jr. Beta Club has designed and painted a Christmas Card display for the front lawn. A huge congratulations to Sallas Mahone’s 5th grade Jr. Beta Club members for constructing, designing, and painting their very first, beautiful Christmas Card that is now displayed on their front lawn! Members had the opportunity to be a part of this project, from designing, attaching hinges, painting, or sketching. They beautifully displayed what team work represents by contributing their own skill to complete this mission ALL ON THEIR OWN!
PSST 2023 early bird season membership available
VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre 2023 early bird season membership is now available with for purchase with great savings. Early bird memberships are now available for the 2023 Peach State Summer Theatre season. The cost is $80.76 for adults and $77.52 for students and senior citizens, including all taxes and fees.
Valdosta Resident named to The Citadel Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – The Citadel 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List recognizes Alexander Wang of Valdosta for academic achievements. Alexander Wang of Valdosta, Georgia is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given...
LHS Fine Arts hosts Renaissance Feast
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes High School first annual Renaissance Feast invites everyone to enjoy an evening of food, fun, merriment, and music. The Lowndes High School Fine Arts presents the first annual Renaissance Feast on Thursday, December 15th and Friday December 16th at 6pm in the LHS Auxiliary Gym.
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
Lowndes Co. Schools launch Anonymous Alerts
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools have launched a new communication tool for anonymously reporting urgent information to school officials. Lowndes County Schools recently launched Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses.
Wiregrass Radiology students recognized with award ceremony
VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Radiologic Technology students were recognized during an Award Ceremony held in their honor. Wiregrass Georgia Technology College held an Award Ceremony recognizing outstanding Radiologic Technology students. Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements welcomed students, family members, and clinical supporters. The Robert B. Quattlebaum Awards, sponsored by Radiology Associates...
VPD hosts Open Testing hiring event
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding ann Open Testing hiring event for anyone interested in a career in Law Enforcement. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9 am, at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
Bradley Clayton (Clay) Grooms
Bradley Clayton (Clay) Grooms, 54, of Valdosta, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born to Susan Kay Commander Grooms and the late Larry Joe Grooms on November 3, 1968 in Valdosta and had lived in this area most of his life. He loved his family and animals. He was an award-winning truck driver and had driven over 1 million miles during his career. He loved nature and travelling.
Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Schools announced Tuesday morning the new safety procedures for middle and high schools that will begin on January 1, 2023. The LCS is taking extra safety measures to keep schools and students safe and to prevent tragedies from occurring. “As you know, not...
Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
Thomasville organization giving back to kids for Christmas
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - There are a lot of organizations throughout South Georgia giving back this holiday season. One particular one in Thomasville is ensuring that kids in need wake up on Christmas morning to brand-new toys. Buy A Little Give A Lot is a nonprofit organization that donates to...
Lowndes student named Grand Champion Showman
LOWNDES CO. – LHS FFA member earns top honors in several categories at the International Livestock Exposition annual show. Lowndes High School FFA member Myla Boatman exhibited four dairy goats at The North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) annual show in Louisville, Kentucky, earning top honors in a variety of categories.
6 years later: Remembering Nick Smarr, Jody Smith
New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses
South Georgia Medical Center opens new emergency room, expands opportunities for nurses
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The demand for access to emergency care and hospital services is extremely high in South Georgia. The state of Georgia has finally approved the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) to fully reopen its Northview Campus. This will bring hospital emergency services and inpatient services in addition to the services they previously offered at this location.
County asks city to return $4M grant to state
County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
