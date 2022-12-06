Read full article on original website
Chester Grade School students receive Character Awards
CHESTER — The following Chester Grade School students were recognized with a CGS Character Award Friday December 2. The character trait being recognized is having and demonstrating, “Self-Management” skills. In the photo are (front row, left to right): Yanet Perez, Gracelynn Ebers, and Juana Ramirez-Lopez. (Back row,...
Katelyn Myers is inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Katelyn Myers of Steeleville, Illinois, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Myers was initiated at Mississippi University for Women. Myers is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and...
Katherine Benkendorf from Uniontown participates in A Capella Nebraska Music Education Association conference in Lincoln, Nebraska
SEWARD, Neb. — Katherine Benkendorf from Uniontown, Mo. participated in the A Capella Nebraska Music Education Association conference on Nov. 18, at St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. The choir performed a half-hour set, “The Emerald Isle: Inspirations of Ireland” to music educators and attendees of the conference....
Filing is underway in Perryville
PERRYVILLE – Filing opened Tuesday for the April 2023 Municipal and School Election. Those filing for the board of aldermen were Alderman Dennis W. House who is seeking to stay in office. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Larry Riney when he was elected mayor. Now Aldermen House will seek his own two-year term. He is opposed by Seth W. Amschler.
MSHP reports arrests
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released its latest arrests reports. 34-year-old Dustin G. Cramp of De Soto at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday in Ste. Genevieve County on a warrant out of Jefferson County for possession of stolen property and receiving stolen property. He was being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report
STE. GENEVIEVE — Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office report for the week ending Dec. 2, 2022 has been released. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 2. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 5. Bomb...
Two stolen vehicles, a high-speed chase and a suspect in custody
PERRYVILLE — A man who is a suspect in the theft of two vehicles Thursday was apprehended without incident after a high speed chase on I-55 that began in Perryville and ended in Jefferson County at the 174-mile marker. According to reports, that man stole a blue Chevy SUV...
