PERRYVILLE – Filing opened Tuesday for the April 2023 Municipal and School Election. Those filing for the board of aldermen were Alderman Dennis W. House who is seeking to stay in office. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Larry Riney when he was elected mayor. Now Aldermen House will seek his own two-year term. He is opposed by Seth W. Amschler.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO