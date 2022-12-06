ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Trae Young-Nate McMillan misunderstanding handled, Hawks moving forward, GM Landry Fields says

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJkxf_0jZ3d9TA00

There was a miscommunication between Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and superstar Trae Young on Friday that led to Young not attending the Hawks' win over Denver. Many people wonder if the incident is even bigger than reported.

Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields joined John and Hugh and directly addressed the internal issues between a player and his coach.

"The reality is where you have humans you're going to have messiness. It's unfortunate things like that do get out, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it happens more often, just part of the business," explained Landry Fields. "It's something we've addressed head-on internally, and are ready to move forward and get ourselves back on track."

Despite the issue, Young started on Monday night, but the team was unable to hold a late lead. Young, and the Hawks, will have another shot to turn things around on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden.

To listen to the entire interview with Landry Fields, press play below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on-air

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun was hospitalized after losing consciousness on the air. Video of the incident shows Rathbun, 68, talking with analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins before suddenly seizing up, slumping back in his seat, and dropping his papers and microphone. The other announcer was at first unaware until the camera cut away. The incident occurred just before the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks. The announcer is currently stable and in the hospital, a statement from Bally Sports Southeast said.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
FanSided

Matt Ryan continuing to prove the Atlanta Falcons right

When the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Colts for a mid-round pick and followed up the move by signing Marcus Mariota there was some understandable blowback. Ryan had long been the stabilizing force in Atlanta and often the only good thing going for the Atlanta roster. It has helped he has had consistent help at receiver, however, Atlanta has rarely had a consistent run game and never given Ryan a great defense.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Georgia now leads for Damon Wilson

Ohio State and Georgia have been battling for the better part of two months to land five-star Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson. Momentum has swung back and forth between both programs depending on the week, but as Wilson gets closer to a decision, one team has taken a lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Trae Young on thin ice in Atlanta?

Thanksgiving has come and gone. Christmas is around the corner. In other words: The NBA season is heating up. With that in mind, it’s time for our weekly look around The Association at who’s hot and who’s not. Rising: Jose Alvarado. Remember when Jose Alvarado was basically...
theknickswall

Knicks Take on the DejonTrae Hawks

The Knicks will look to slow down a Hawks team dealing with internal drama between star Trae Young and coach Nate McMillan. Fresh off of a win over almost-Knick Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks will try to end their four-game home stand on a high note as they welcome the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
ATLANTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen’s Girlfriend, Jordyn January

The Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen is back in the lineup after missing previous games with a lower back injury. His long-time partner has been quite encouraging to him during this ordeal. Little is known about her since she prefers privacy. Like many other WAGs, she keeps her Instagram account set to private. The basketballer’s fans are inquisitive to know about his partner. Therefore, we reveal more about Jarrett Allen’s girlfriend, Jordyn January, in this wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
batterypower.com

Braves News: Braves trade for Jimenez, Rule 5 draft, more

The spending spree continued around the league on Wednesday as the winter meetings came to a close, with massive contracts being handed out left and right at prices above expectations. Aaron Judge re-signing with the Yankees for 9 years, $360 million was the headliner, but the Cardinals giving 5 years, $87.5 million to Willson Contreras and the Red Sox giving 5 years, $90 million to Masataka Yoshida were the other major splashes, with smaller moved occurring as well.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets recently revealed that interim head coach Brent Key would become their new football head coach for the 2023 college football season. He seems to already be making his imprint at the program following a speech to fans on Tuesday night. Key issued a speech during halftime of Georgia Tech’s basketball Read more... The post New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
PIX11

Roselle Catholic ranks #1 in preseason basketball rankings

ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) — The very best high school boys’ basketball team in the country calls New Jersey home. MaxPreps has Roselle Catholic listed as number one in their preseason rankings. “It’s a tremendous honor. We’re very proud of that,” Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff told PIX 11 News. “Anytime you’re recognized as the […]
ROSELLE, NJ
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy