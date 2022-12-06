Trae Young-Nate McMillan misunderstanding handled, Hawks moving forward, GM Landry Fields says

There was a miscommunication between Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and superstar Trae Young on Friday that led to Young not attending the Hawks' win over Denver. Many people wonder if the incident is even bigger than reported.

Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields joined John and Hugh and directly addressed the internal issues between a player and his coach.

"The reality is where you have humans you're going to have messiness. It's unfortunate things like that do get out, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it happens more often, just part of the business," explained Landry Fields. "It's something we've addressed head-on internally, and are ready to move forward and get ourselves back on track."

Despite the issue, Young started on Monday night, but the team was unable to hold a late lead. Young, and the Hawks, will have another shot to turn things around on Wednesday in Madison Square Garden.

