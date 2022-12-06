Shop Local at the Holiday Maker’s Market Hosted by the Lacey MakerSpace in Partnership with the Washington Center for Women in Business

Family gatherings and seasonal reunions are in full swing these days. What looks like a recipe for fun and love can often be a hotbed for shame, unhappiness and struggle. “The biggest thing is boundaries,” says Cary Hamilton, director and owner of Olympia Therapy. “When families come together there tends to be a lack of them.” Getting clear about your boundaries will go a long way to reduce unproductive spending of your time and energy. Avoidance creates more harm than good.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO