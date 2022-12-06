Shop Local at the Holiday Maker’s Market Hosted by the Lacey MakerSpace in Partnership with the Washington Center for Women in Business

Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
thurstontalk.com
Clarify Boundaries and Reduce Stress This Holiday Season With Tips From Olympia Therapy
Family gatherings and seasonal reunions are in full swing these days. What looks like a recipe for fun and love can often be a hotbed for shame, unhappiness and struggle. “The biggest thing is boundaries,” says Cary Hamilton, director and owner of Olympia Therapy. “When families come together there tends to be a lack of them.” Getting clear about your boundaries will go a long way to reduce unproductive spending of your time and energy. Avoidance creates more harm than good.
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County 4-H Team Places 5th at National Equine Competition
There is a lot more to owning horses than knowing how to ride. Horse ownership is a complicated lifestyle – with a lot of knowledge required to carry it out responsibly. Equine 4-H clubs help foster that knowledge in youth across the country with riding events as well as knowledge competitions, including the Horse Bowl and Hippology Competitions at county, state and national levels. For the first time, the Thurston County Senior Team – Baeya Kardokus, Stella Harris, Solana Spector and Charlotte Pestinger – made the National Hippology Competition in 2022.
thurstontalk.com
Providence St. Peter Hospital Adding Capacity To Meet Community Need
Providence Swedish, part of the Providence family of organizations, is pleased to announce the completion of construction of additional patient space and upgrades to technology at Providence St. Peter Hospital in December. The details:. 51-new beds to provide a better healing environment for those in need. 42-new beds for observation...
thurstontalk.com
‘Game-Changing’ Lung Cancer Detection and Biopsy Technology Comes to Olympia
Hoodsport’s Jean Pescar, 80, was feeling great at her last routine doctor’s appointment in October. She did, however, remember to mention one thing. When she broke her knee back in 2015, her doctor detected on the CT scan a small nodule on her lung. They monitored it for growth, but when Jean changed doctors a few years later, she forgot about it for a while.
thurstontalk.com
Two Influenza Related Deaths Reported in Thurston County
Submitted by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. On Friday, December 02, 2022 Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) was notified of two influenza related deaths in Thurston County residents. To date there have been 13 influenza related deaths reported by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) during the 2022-2023 influenza season, including two children.
thurstontalk.com
Women’s Volleyball Duo Selected for the NWAC West Region All-star Team
South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) congratulates student-athletes Layne Martin and Emily Snider for being selected for the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) West Region All-Star Volleyball Team. Outside Hitter Layne Martin ranked 10th in the NWAC with 3.04 kills per set. She was one of the vital players in leading...
