Editor’s Notebook: And the candidates are off!
Random jottings from Wednesday’s candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting. • Maybe the biggest surprise to the non-insiders (I used to be a semi-insider but that ship has sailed) is that Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy, who was expected to retire, opted to anoint as her successor Kim Klingler, a veteran party activist, head of the Columbia Pike Parternship and FK-er (fellow Kiwanian) whom I’ve known for a long time. Certainly happy to see Kim make the plunge; not sure if anyone else will be coming along to challenge her in the Democratic primary.
