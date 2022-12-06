Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Beach Beacon
Seminole High principal lives the Warhawk Way
SEMINOLE — Over the last few years, schools across the nation have faced academic slides due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Seminole High School bucked the downward trend and increased its academic rating. "We were one of only two schools that elevated their school grade last year," said Principal...
The Laker/Lutz News
Wesley Chapel woman hailed as ‘inspiration’ for others
There’s a point in Pasco County Commission meetings when the county board passes resolutions to support a cause, or recognize an individual’s contributions. Commissioner Mike Moore, who left the board on Nov. 21, used his final resolution to draw attention to Brianna Somoano, an author and inspirational speaker, who also is a family friend.
Ninth-Grade Student Arrested At Gibbs High School In St. Petersburg With Gun
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A ninth-grade student at Gibbs High School was arrested today and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony. A teacher notified the School Resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a
hernandosun.com
Local nurse receives National Nursing Excellence Award
Sandra Connor, a registered nurse at Bravera Health Brooksville for eight years, has received a national 2022 Nursing Excellence Award. Connor is one of ten national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization’s affiliates include Bravera Health Brooksville and 80 other hospitals in 16 states.
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
Hillsborough County Commissioners to take on teen vaping
Commissioners voted unanimously to research the number of businesses operating in Hillsborough county that sell vaping devices within five hundred feet of an elementary, middle and high schools.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium introduces their newest dolphin
It's a very exciting day at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium after they introduced their newest dolphin, "Izzy" Tuesday.
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
The Laker/Lutz News
This woman knew her numbers
Rosemary Syrakos recently stepped away from a 32-year career in the Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller’s Office. And, during the course of her career, she handled all sorts of paperwork, in various capacities. She joined the staff on Feb. 2, 1990, as a data entry operator in the support...
This Is Florida's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
iheart.com
Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation
On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
The Lauren And Tony Dungy Family To “Red Kettle Bell Ring” For The Salvation Army Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Lauren and Tony Dungy Family will be Red Kettle Bell Ringing this Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The event will take place at Publix Super Market at Apex. The Salvation Army Ambassadors, Lauren and Tony Dungy,
Tampa Pride leader steps down after social media post draws outrage
A leader of Tampa Pride has resigned after facing backlash from a social media post. What's happening: Tampa Pride announced that executive board member Mark Bias, who was also the group's secretary and festival director, stepped down on Monday. The move follows outrage from members of the LGBTQ community over...
ABC Action News
Family statement: Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered" her family said in a statement. Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength" her children True and Lillie Parker. The family...
Tampa pub owner recalls how the late John Lennon pitched in to help his family open a home for autistic children
The Beatle was shot dead in Central Park 42 years ago today.
fox13news.com
Civil Air Patrol now an option for Pasco County high-schoolers to join
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - High schoolers in Pasco County can now apply to be a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol and get academic credit for it. Sunlake High School’s squadron of the Civil Air Patrol became official Tuesday night with an activation ceremony. Civil Air Patrol is the auxiliary of the United States Air Force. It helps with search and rescue, and disaster relief as well as assisting federal, state, and local agencies, among other duties.
Two New Fresh Kitchen Outposts Coming to Tampa Region
In addition to its Lakeland restaurant that’s opening early 2023, the homegrown quick-service healthy eatery filed a plan review with the city of Tampa for another location on Dec 6.
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe
I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
wfla.com
Making dumplings with celebrity chef & Tampa native Richard Hales, bringing his acclaimed restaurant to his hometown
Restaurateur, Food Network regular and Tampa native, Chef Richard Hales shares his step-by-step recipe for Shrimp Shumai. The flavor-packed dumplings are part of the “modern chinese” menu at Hales Blackbrick in Drew Park. Bon Appétit Magazine nominated the restaurant’s Miami location as one of America’s best new restaurants, and Chef Hales is hoping to mirror the concept and its success at his hometown location.
