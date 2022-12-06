ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Beach Beacon

Seminole High principal lives the Warhawk Way

SEMINOLE — Over the last few years, schools across the nation have faced academic slides due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Seminole High School bucked the downward trend and increased its academic rating. "We were one of only two schools that elevated their school grade last year," said Principal...
SEMINOLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Wesley Chapel woman hailed as ‘inspiration’ for others

There’s a point in Pasco County Commission meetings when the county board passes resolutions to support a cause, or recognize an individual’s contributions. Commissioner Mike Moore, who left the board on Nov. 21, used his final resolution to draw attention to Brianna Somoano, an author and inspirational speaker, who also is a family friend.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
hernandosun.com

Local nurse receives National Nursing Excellence Award

Sandra Connor, a registered nurse at Bravera Health Brooksville for eight years, has received a national 2022 Nursing Excellence Award. Connor is one of ten national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization’s affiliates include Bravera Health Brooksville and 80 other hospitals in 16 states.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

This woman knew her numbers

Rosemary Syrakos recently stepped away from a 32-year career in the Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller’s Office. And, during the course of her career, she handled all sorts of paperwork, in various capacities. She joined the staff on Feb. 2, 1990, as a data entry operator in the support...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan Talks Mary O'Connor Resignation

On Thursday, Ryan Gorman spoke with former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to get his thoughts on the resignation of now former Police Chief Mary O'Connor. O'Connor resigned just days after video of her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County police officer - to get out of a possible golf cart tag citation - was made public.
TAMPA, FL
Axios

Tampa Pride leader steps down after social media post draws outrage

A leader of Tampa Pride has resigned after facing backlash from a social media post. What's happening: Tampa Pride announced that executive board member Mark Bias, who was also the group's secretary and festival director, stepped down on Monday. The move follows outrage from members of the LGBTQ community over...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Family statement: Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after battle with cancer

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer that was "recently discovered" her family said in a statement. Alley was 71 years old. She was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength" her children True and Lillie Parker. The family...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Civil Air Patrol now an option for Pasco County high-schoolers to join

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - High schoolers in Pasco County can now apply to be a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol and get academic credit for it. Sunlake High School’s squadron of the Civil Air Patrol became official Tuesday night with an activation ceremony. Civil Air Patrol is the auxiliary of the United States Air Force. It helps with search and rescue, and disaster relief as well as assisting federal, state, and local agencies, among other duties.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
Evie M.

"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe

I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
wfla.com

Making dumplings with celebrity chef & Tampa native Richard Hales, bringing his acclaimed restaurant to his hometown

Restaurateur, Food Network regular and Tampa native, Chef Richard Hales shares his step-by-step recipe for Shrimp Shumai. The flavor-packed dumplings are part of the “modern chinese” menu at Hales Blackbrick in Drew Park. Bon Appétit Magazine nominated the restaurant’s Miami location as one of America’s best new restaurants, and Chef Hales is hoping to mirror the concept and its success at his hometown location.
TAMPA, FL

