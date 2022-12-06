Read full article on original website
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Judge sanctions MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for ‘fishing expedition’ into Kent County election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – A judge rejected MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s demand for Kent County election records as a costly “fishing expedition” in Lindell’s effort to defend a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green on Tuesday, Nov. 29,...
Jesse Jackson urges US Attorney’s Office to investigate sentencing of Indian American businessman
Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson is calling on a U.S. attorney’s office to investigate whether racism and discrimination played a part in the sentencing of an Indian American investment banker convicted of selling fraudulent loans. Nikesh Patel, 39, was sentenced by the Northern District Court of Illinois...
Wife of Elderly Oath Keepers Defendant Tells Jury: My Husband Wore ‘Depends’ on Jan. 6, Not Body Armor
Over the course of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial, attorneys for one of the oldest members from the group to be prosecuted have tried to recast him as an elderly bystander to the Jan. 6-related upheaval. The wife of that defendant, Thomas Caldwell, colorfully expanded upon that theme on...
Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
It has been more than 14 months since former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted, accused of hind...
Oath Keepers founder's estranged wife 'beyond happy' for his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy conviction: 'I am thrilled that he's finally facing justice.'
Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers, was found guilty by a jury of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday.
Pregnant Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes asks judge to sentence her to 18 months house arrest because she is 'not a robotic, emotionless caricature' - as she faces up to 20 years in prison
Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement,...
Xzibit Asks Court To Force Ex-Wife To Work Instead Of Receiving Lifetime Financial Support
Xzibit is currently embroiled in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Krista Joiner over alimony following their divorce. The rapper has requested that the court order her to obtain a job instead of receiving a lifetime of financial support. According to RadarOnline, Xzibit has filed a petition, seeking a judge...
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to take a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook by voters who claimed that the two companies illegally influenced the 2020 election. Kevin O’Rourke, et al. filed a petition in September for a writ of certiorari, or review of the case by the Supreme Court, which…
Judge hears arguments on whether slaves should be recognized as Muscogee citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing in Oklahoma Thursday could pave the way for a historic trial that would take up the issue of whether descendants of slaves should be recognized as tribal citizens. The Black Creek Coalition said its members should be part of the Muscogee Nation, according to...
Prosecutors urge judge to deny Heather Mack temporary release from prison
Federal prosecutors opposing the release of onetime Chicago socialite Heather Mack said Monday that the 27-year-old not only conspired to have her mother killed overseas in 2014 — but that she “was directly involved in her mother’s murder.”
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Estranged Husband Refusing to Pay Legal Bills
Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal attempt may be in the garbage as her estranged husband Scott Borgerson is reportedly failing to foot the bill for her legal fees. The 46-year-old tech entrepreneur allegedly failed to pay nearly $1 million in attorney bills for the convicted sex offender, despite holding the purse strings to a £20 million trust fund she set aside prior to her arrest. But the delay may force Maxwell to miss a January deadline to appeal her 20-year sentence, as the Colorado firm that defended her amid the trial, Morgan and Foreman, awaits a $900,000 check for their services. “He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money,” said one of Maxwell’s friends to the Daily Mail. “She is in jail... not much she can do from there.” Borgerson, who secretly married the socialite in 2019, refused to attend Maxwell’s court proceedings or visit her in the New York jail while she awaited her sentence for grooming and trafficking young girls to her former lover Jeffrey Epstein.Read it at The Daily Mail
Ye Attorneys Allowed to Withdraw from $7.1 Million Contract Suit
A judge has granted a request by attorneys for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to withdraw as counsel for the rapper in a lawsuit alleging he owes $7.1 million in unpaid fees to a production company that worked on his behalf on various projects, including his canceled Coachella performance.
These Two Men Were Pictured Rifling Through Senate Documents on Jan. 6th. Now, They’re Convicted Felons.
On Jan. 6, 2021, two of the men who stormed the U.S. Capitol were spotted on the Senate floor rifling through documents left behind by fleeing lawmakers. One snapped pictures of its pages from his smartphone. Following a federal judge’s verdict in a bench trial on Wednesday, they’re felons —...
‘Kraken’ Attorneys Behind Outlandish 2020 Election Lawsuits Urge Federal Appeals Court to Overturn Sanctions That Included Bar Referrals
The self-styled “Kraken” attorneys behind a series of outlandish federal lawsuits seeking to overturn 2020 election results in four U.S. states urged a federal appeals court to overturn a sanctions order that earned every member of their legal team referrals for possible disbarment. A little more than a...
One man has filed more than 2600 lawsuits including one against his own mother for not taking care of him
Scale of justicePhoto bySt. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Jonathan Lee Riches isn't on the Guinness Book of World Records listing. However, he still holds the unofficial record for filing over 2600 lawsuits since 2006. Some reports even state that he may have filed up to 4000 lawsuits.
Lawsuit Alleges VA Has Denied Black Veteran’s Disability Claims Disproportionately For Decades
Former Marine Conley Monk Jr. filed a lawsuit claiming Black veterans have been discriminated against by the VA for decades. The post Lawsuit Alleges VA Has Denied Black Veteran’s Disability Claims Disproportionately For Decades appeared first on NewsOne.
Gabby Petito’s Parents Want to Name Laundrie Family Attorney as Defendant in Emotional Distress Case
Gabby Petito’s parents want to add another defendant to their ongoing emotional distress lawsuit against the mother and father of Brian Laundrie. It’s Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie. Plaintiffs previously argued that Brian Laundrie’s parents already knew that the missing Gabby was dead...
