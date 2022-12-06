Read full article on original website
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star Louisville Commit; Ranked Among Top-Five Recruiting Jobs
The Bearcats are working to rework their 2023 class now that Scott Satterfield is the head coach.
UNLV hires new head football coach
A former head coach in the SEC and one of the nation’s top coordinators, Barry Odom has been appointed the new head coach of UNLV’s football program, Director of Athletics Erick Harper announced Tuesday.
UNLV names Barry Odom new head football coach over 1 week after Arroyo firing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas named Barry Odom as the school’s new head football coach Tuesday. Odom and other UNLV officials discussed his addition to the team in a news conference Wednesday morning. The announcement came just over a week after UNLV fired former head coach Marcus Arroyo, who will […]
Report: UC Football Lands On New Defensive Coordinator
Scott Satterfield is hard at work assembling his new staff.
Minnesota Cowboy Severely Hurt At World Finals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota cowboy remains hospitalized after suffering severe injuries following a bull riding accident. There is a GoFundMe seeing an outpouring of support for the family of Reid Oftedahl of Raymond. Reid sustained several injuries while competing in the National Finals Rodeo on Friday...
wvxu.org
A bobcat in Redhawk territory? Why Miami says that's a good thing
A Miami University biology professor and his students were surprised as they played back footage from a trail camera last month. They're studying the deer population in Miami's 1,000-acre preserve system and expected to see what white-tailed deer there are eating. Instead, they watched as a bobcat tiptoed across a log, paused to glance about, then carried on its way.
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?
The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, OhioPhoto byGoogle Maps. The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.
dayton.com
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area restaurants whose chicken wings have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
moversmakers.org
Faths now up to $2 million at Purcell
The Faths want you to buy into home-field advantage at Purcell Marian High School. After contributing $1 million in 2021 to the school, the Faths have pledged a $1 million matching gift — hoping to unleash $2 million toward completion of new stadium seating and lights by August 2023 — in time for next season’s first home games.
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas valley neighborhood Monday night
A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.
dayton.com
16 of Dayton’s favorite bars to visit with holiday guests this month
An alphabetical list of area bars that have been winners or finalists in our Best of Dayton contest in recent years. Best of Dayton Best Dive Bar finalist 2019. Second place 2017. 889 S Main St, Centerville | (937) 435-3150 | Facebook. Bargo’s Grill & Tap. Best of Dayton...
Allegiant Stadium tops international venues grossing over $182 million
As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard's 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium as the No.1 international stadium.
963kklz.com
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Report: Home prices continue to drop in Southern Nevada, but nobody's buying
The report shows that the median price of previously-owner single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada during November was $430,990.
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
Stabbing victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Crews investigate area near Dayton sports bar
DAYTON — One person walked into the hospital after being stabbed early Tuesday morning in Dayton. Police were called after the victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital just before 1:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant among 100 best of 2022, according to OpenTable
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Diners on restaurant reservation platform OpenTable have selected their top 100 eateries of 2022, and only one Cincinnati-area establishment made the list. Pepp & Dolores, the intimate Italian restaurant from Thunderdome Restaurant Group, was the only restaurant in the region to make OpenTable's list of...
