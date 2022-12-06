Read full article on original website
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Eagles legend Brian Dawkins has one improvement he'd like to see from NFL's top team
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's top team with an 11-1 record, but that didn't stop legend Brian Dawkins from finding one thing he'd like to see the team improve upon.
Tom Brady, Buccaneers stun Saints with 2 TDs in last 3 minutes
That’s why Tom Brady is the GOAT. Tampa Bay’s offense was dormant for 55 minutes Monday before Brady directed two touchdown drives to give the Bucs a stunning 17-16 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints were as stunned as anyone who had watched the game by...
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Ex-Eagles receiver takes partial credit for Colorado hiring Deion Sanders
Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.
Eagles-Giants Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Giants are 5.5-point home underdogs against the high-flying Eagles.
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Eagles on TV
The New York Giants (7-4-1) are preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 14 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing tie versus the Washington Commanders, while the Eagles sport the NFL’s best record and haven’t lost since Week 10 (their only loss of the season).
New York Giants: First Look at Philadelphia Eagles’ Offense
Let's get to know who's who on the Eagles.
Tom Brady leads record-setting comeback as Buccaneers take down Saints
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stormed back to take the lead with three seconds remaining and defeat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on "Monday Night Football." The Bucs overcame the 16-3 deficit to score two touchdowns in the final 3:03 and swept the season series...
NBC Sports
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
Al Michaels Mocks Rams Chant in ‘TNF’ Showdown vs. Raiders
The Prime Video announcer was not amused by the Los Angeles fans’ attempt to fill the stadium with “whose house?” chants.
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
NBC Sports
Eagles getting key player back at practice this week
Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
Cam Whitmore shines as Villanova tops rival Penn
Cam Whitmore scored 21 points in his second career game and host Villanova defeated Big 5 rival Pennsylvania 70-59 on
