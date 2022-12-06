Read full article on original website
Arlington legislators again to be playing defense in Richmond
Just like earlier this year, the 2023 General Assembly session will be a case of the art of the possible for Arlington’s all-Democratic, seven-member delegation. “This session is going to be exactly the same [as the previous one] in many, many ways,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) during a 90-minute work session between legislators and County Board members held Dec. 6.
Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns
McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
Fairfax County History, 12/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The first edition of the Northern Virginia Sun rolled off the presses, promising non-partisan coverage of news across the region. •• Fairfax officials want greater local authority to regulate where beer and wine can be sold. •• The...
Arlington GOP likely to continue pressing ballot-security theme
When it comes to the sanctity of the election process in Arlington, even the party that usually comes out on the losing end doesn’t have any major complaints. “Well-run, competent and hard-working” was the phrase used to describe the county elections office and its chief, Gretchen Reinemeyer, at the Arlington County Republican Committee’s annual volunteer-appreciation dinner on Nov. 29.
Arlington History, 12/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The first edition of the Northern Virginia Sun rolled off the presses, promising non-partisan coverage of news across the region. •• The ongoing expansion of the Arlington courthouse is slated for completion in June. •• Gov. Perry is...
Did new environs help speed Vienna Town Council meeting?
The Dec. 5 Vienna Town Council meeting was the Council’s first in the new Vienna Police Headquarters’ community room, which is open even though the department hasn’t moved into its new digs yet. The temporary relocation was needed because of elevator-replacement work at Town Hall. The proceedings...
Democrats set plan for 2023 School Board caucus
Whether they will need it or not remains an open question, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee on Dec. 7 approved the timing and rules for a 2023 School Board caucus. The action also sets a filing window of Jan. 2 through Feb. 22 for those seeking the Democratic endorsement...
Editorial: Parents need to remain ever-vigilant
Elections have consequences. Or, quoting one B.H. Obama back in the day: “I won, you lost. Get over it.”. The victory, narrow though it was, of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor last year continues to reverberate through the educational establishment of the commonwealth, which – for too long and largely through disinterest of the public – constituted its own insular fiefdom where outside voices (say, parents) were unwelcome.
Conservation grants aim to boost Chesapeake Bay watershed
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) on Dec. 2 announced $33.8 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. NFWF and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis to announce the awards. The 104 grants will leverage more than $30 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $64 million.
Democratic 2023 field starts to firm up with candidate announcements
The 2023 election season effectively kicked off Dec. 7 with a host of candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting:. • Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti formally confirmed her bid for a second term, having announced two weeks ago that she would run. Another Democrat, Josh...
Vienna inks construction contract for new sidewalk
Vienna Town Council members on Dec. 5 voted 7-0 to authorize a $93,454 construction-services contract with Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP regarding a future sidewalk along the east side of Park Street, N.E., between Ayr Hill Avenue and Albea Court, N.E. Services include construction management, quality control, and required state...
Latest crop of Arlington fire recruits reach graduation
They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them. “You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 12/8/22
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. 2 ARRESTED, ONE SOUGHT AFTER ALLEGED McLEAN ROBBERY: Fairfax County detectives are seeking additional people who may have been victimized in a recent cash-for-gold robbery scheme in the McLean area. On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three...
Makeover brings convenience store to gas station in Tysons
A Tysons service station damaged by a small tornado March 31 now will be getting a spruced up exterior and a new convenience store in place of its lightly used vehicle-service bays. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved the changes sought by Petroleum Marketing Group...
55+ News, 12/8/22 edition
News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. TRAINING PROGRAM FOCUSES ON OPIOID DEATHS: A hour-long training...
Police contend with number of robbery incidents
Arlington police have reported a number of robberies across the community in recent days. • On Dec. 4 at 11:24 p.m., an individual was walking at North Thomas Street and 2nd Road North when two men approached, Arlington police said. One of the individuals confronted the victim and stole cash...
Police: Restaurants ban customers for untoward behavior
The Vienna Police Department recently handled two cases of restaurants banning patrons for inappropriate behavior:. • An employee at Panera Bread, 136 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 2 at 4:33 p.m. that a man was refusing to leave the restaurant. Officers spoke to the man and, at...
Police: Shots fired, building damaged, no one injured
On Dec. 7 at 4:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Columbia Pike for a report of shots fired, Arlington police said. Upon arrival, officers recovered evidence outside a residential building confirming that multiple shots had been fired. Officers also located property damage to a door within the building.
Wakefield holiday hoops tourney should be back to normal
Fingers crossed, the annual George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield High School will be back to normal for the first time since 2019. The three-day, eight-team basketball event is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 and will be played under the new bright lights in the Wakefield gym. The 19-year competition is one of the longest running boys holiday tournaments in the metropolitan area, and has become quite popular.
Police: Elderly driver departs after hitting side of building
A motorist was pulling forward from a space in a parking lot at 147 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 1 at 10:41 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of the building, Vienna police said. The motorist fled from the scene, but police located him...
