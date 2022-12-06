Elections have consequences. Or, quoting one B.H. Obama back in the day: “I won, you lost. Get over it.”. The victory, narrow though it was, of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor last year continues to reverberate through the educational establishment of the commonwealth, which – for too long and largely through disinterest of the public – constituted its own insular fiefdom where outside voices (say, parents) were unwelcome.

