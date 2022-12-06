Read full article on original website
Megan Brewer
2d ago
Wheel of Fortune will not be the same without Pat and Vanna. As much as I like Ken Jennings, even Jeopardy isn’t the same without Alex Trebek. I will still watch, but Pat and Vanna made Wheel and of Fortune what it is today.
Reply(1)
15
Js Travelers
2d ago
Vanna tried acting once.She obviously got the movie role due to her TV popularity. But it didn't work.She's great at what she does!No disrespect towards her at all.....but the woman cannot act.And it's probably best for all of us who love seeing her on Wheel.She couldn't be a movie star AND a Wheel star.Not enough hours in the day.
Reply(6)
8
Big Bopper
2d ago
made a lot of money doing nothing. letters turn without her touching them so really she isnt doing anything
Reply(1)
8
Comments / 38