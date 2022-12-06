ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 11

me
22h ago

goodthe state should check these facilities out and not wait for complaints to come in.these people and their families put there trust in places like this.like I said it's the states fault for not keeping on top of these places

Reply
12
Dawn Deaton
12h ago

if a client has pika,they will eat the flooring and objects that aren't edible ,med.errors are a big nono.this is terrible

Reply
4
Randy Bradford
20h ago

It makes it seem as though she was eating parts of the floor, like chips if it or something! Who writes these articles??

Reply
2
Related
News19 WLTX

South Carolina among most generous states in the country, GoFundMe says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is one of the top 10 most generous states in America, according to a new year-end report released by GoFundMe. "When you look at all the people who helped each other on GoFundMe by starting a fundraiser or making a donation — 28 million this year alone—you start to see a bigger picture," the fundraising platform said in a statement released along with the study.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
PICKENS, SC
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Was Named One of the Most “Sinful States” in America

South Carolina was dubbed one of the most "Sinful States" in America.Photo by50states.com. South Carolina may be located in the "Bible Belt" and it is well known for having a lot of friendly people in the state. However, according to one major national publication - South Carolina is one of the most "Sinful States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed South Carolina as one of the most sinful states in America as well as a few other states that made the list.
WRAL News

Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
ASHEVILLE, NC
live5news.com

Dozens of Lowcountry customers claim pool company didn’t fulfill contract

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry pool company is responding to a class-action lawsuit filed by several of its customers. The suit was filed after customers accused Indigo Pools of turning the investment and dream of owning a pool into a nightmare. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, has served customers from Mount Pleasant to Okatie over the last two years. In January 2022, Indigo Pools made the switch to franchise with River Pools, a national pool company.
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

2023 Economic Outlook: South Carolina leaders cautiously optimistic about state's economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday economists, residents, and local officials gathered at USC's Alumni Center to talk about the future of South Carolina's economy. It was the 42nd annual event for the university's business school. The event is designed to try and see how the state's overall finances could look in the next year, including how it could effect businesses and the public.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

AG: $1 million settlement reached with CarMax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a $1 million multi-state settlement with CarMax Auto Superstores, Inc. The settlement will require CarMax to disclose open, unrepaired recalls to consumers before purchase. South Carolina will receive approximately $41,500. In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Attorney General Wilson...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy