Redemption Life Church in Powell is working with a nonprofit to help children locally and across the world by selling Christmas trees. The church is working with the organization ForHope.us to host the Buy a Tree. Change A Life event. The Christmas tree sale started in 2012 out of Life Pointe Church in Homestead, Florida to raise money to cover the costs of adopting a child from Ethiopia. Since then, it evolved into the event it is today.

POWELL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO