ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Rodger Saffold makes it clear: He wants to stay with Bills in Buffalo

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVpC8_0jZ3bGLk00

Rodger Saffold is not being shy: He wants to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Saffold originally signed a one-year deal with the team this past offseason.

Over the weekend during the Bills’ “mini-bye week” after playing on Thursday, Saffold took some time to jump on his social media account on Twitter.

There, Saffold put his thoughts into the world: He wants to be re-signed by the Bills (9-3) this spring:

Saffold did tag the wrong Brandon Beane in his tweet, but the general manager of the Bills will have certainly heard about the message by now.

Saffold, now 34, could still have at least another year in the tank. Plus, the Bills do seem to like what he brings to the table. He has consistently started at left guard throughout the season.

Also as consistent is Pro Football Focus. The football analytics outlet has named Saffold as the weak link on the Buffalo offensive line throughout their weekly rankings.

Even so, the eye test sees a steady player on an O-line that has been inconsistent at other spots this year. The Bills might be smart to start discussions with Saffold sooner rather than later.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL executive adds more fuel to Patriots-Tom Brady reunion talk

Don’t sleep on the New England Patriots as a possible suitor for Tom Brady in free agency, per former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum. The ex-longtime New York Jets executive knows the New England Patriots and Brady well after competing against them for nearly two decades in the AFC East. So his thoughts on where Brady lands after this season carries a lot of weight.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Jets: Thursday injury reports

WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report. … Davis, Fant, Reed were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Sign marks where midfield of the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced a marker has been installed in the current bus/limo lot to mark where midfield of the new stadium will be. The Bills say fans are encouraged to visit the marker, which also has a flag with the Bills logo and "2026" flying above it. This is meant to signify when the new stadium will open to the public.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy