Read full article on original website
Related
The 5 best fiction books of 2022, according to Bethanne Patrick
We asked our critics to pick their top books of 2022. Bethanne Patrick's five favorites include Celeste Ng's latest and newcomers that blew her away.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
Kirkus Reviews
NBCC Releases Longlist for New Translation Prize
The National Book Critics Circle unveiled the longlist for its inaugural Gregg Barrios Book in Translation Prize, with works by Olga Tokarczuk and Édouard Louis among those making the cut. The literary organization first announced the new award, which honors books in any genre translated into English and published...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Upworthy
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
New York Post
Amazon just released its 20 Best Books of the Year: Shop them now
Here at New York Post Shopping, we’re all about reading — and more reading, and. Whether we’re scouring the latest of Reese’s Book Club picks or hunting down some of our favorite audible books, checking off every Colleen Hoover novel — our to-be-read list (TBR to book lovers) is ever-expanding.
5 new books to read this week
Melvin Burgess makes his adult fiction debut…Fiction1. Loki by Melvin Burgess is published in hardback by Coronet, priced £16.99 (ebook £16.99). Available nowAward-winning author @MelvinBurgess breathes new life into Norse myths in his first ever adult novel, Loki - out today! Signed copies available from @Waterstones here: https://t.co/ql789JO0ef pic.twitter.com/5e5QVJB4ii— Hodder & Stoughton (@HodderBooks) November 17, 2022This debut adult novel from children’s fiction author Melvin Burgess is a spirited retelling of Norse mythology through the eyes of the trickster god Loki. Vain, boastful and cunning yet witty and insightful, the decidedly unreliable narrator takes readers on an episodic tour through ancient tales, highlighting...
bookpage.com
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
bookriot.com
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
Kirkus Reviews
‘The Marriage Portrait’ Is Reese’s Book Club Pick
Reese Witherspoon has selected Maggie O’Farrell’s The Marriage Portrait as the latest pick for her influential book club. O’Farrell’s novel, published in September by Knopf, is a fictional account of the life of Lucrezia de’Medici, a 16th-century teenage girl who was married to a duke and died at 16, sparking rumors that she was poisoned by her husband. A critic for Kirkus called the book a “compelling portrait of a young woman out of step with her times.”
Marigold and Rose by Louise Glück review – the babies’ tale
When the American poet Louise Glück was awarded the Nobel prize for literature in 2020, the Swedish Academy commended her “voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”. They might have added that she makes the individual female experience universal, joining it to the canon of male mythology in ways even her titles make clear. The Seven Ages, from 2001 – a stunning reflection on human destiny – was preceded by both The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990), for example, and followed by Averno (2005), named after the traditional site of the entrance to hell. While her earlier work explores family psychodrama, these books portray the emotional violence of mid-life. In 13 poetry collections and two volumes of essays, Glück’s emotional intelligence never surrenders to cosy consolation, yet the writing remains exquisitely beautiful.
Kirkus Reviews
Noor Naga Wins First Novel Prize
Noor Naga has won the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize for her book If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English. Naga’s novel, published in April by Graywolf, follows an Egyptian American woman who moves from the U.S. to Cairo, and meets an Egyptian photographer with a compelling story and a violent streak. It won the Graywolf Press African Fiction Prize and was shortlisted for this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize.
Deidra Moore is the New Age Story-teller of African-American History
How she "accidentally" got into teaching and speaking on African American history. Deidra Moore, Author and SpeakerPhoto bywww.DeidraMoore.com. For many of our black and brown children, it seems everyone has an opinion or a particular viewpoint about “who we are,” and “what our lives are worth.” The problem is – that often, the messages are negative and are routinely communicated, in such negative light, in almost every industry across this nation; and the stories are always framed in a way that serve to oppress and handicap people on account of their race.
The 13 Best First Chapter Books for Kids
Although parents should and do think hard about what the best picture books are to read to their young ones, it’s not actually that hard to make a decision about picture books. But, picking great chapter books, is a much bigger challenge. How do you get a kid excited about something that’s going to also be a bigger commitment?
bookriot.com
Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022
Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
Comments / 0