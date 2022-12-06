ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

mainebiz.biz

How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location

Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
ROCKLAND, ME
Q106.5

Is ‘Christmas Tree Shops’ in Bangor Going to Change Its Iconic Name?

Rebranding can be a challenge. Every now and then, a company needs to re-position itself to either get with the times, or to grow larger, or any other number of reasons. But you can bet when you have a nationally established brand, when the talk of a re-brand comes up, the decision is likely pretty thorough and not taken lightly at all.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

US Cellular donates to Bangor’s Hope House

BANGOR–The Hope House in Bangor received a generous gift from US Cellular Tuesday. Employees with the company dropped off 5,000 dollars worth of food, clothing and personal care items to the Hope House on Corporate Drive early Tuesday morning. The Hope House is a 64 bed emergency homeless shelter....
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday

Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
BANGOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation

It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
BREWER, ME
92 Moose

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
92 Moose

Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone

Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?

I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
BELFAST, ME
themainewire.com

Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out

Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
BANGOR, ME
Brewer, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

