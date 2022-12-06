Read full article on original website
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
Is ‘Christmas Tree Shops’ in Bangor Going to Change Its Iconic Name?
Rebranding can be a challenge. Every now and then, a company needs to re-position itself to either get with the times, or to grow larger, or any other number of reasons. But you can bet when you have a nationally established brand, when the talk of a re-brand comes up, the decision is likely pretty thorough and not taken lightly at all.
Rockland interim Harbor Master requests one-time large ship waiver, points to needed revenue
ROCKLAND — The city of Rockland could pick up an additional $35,000 (rough estimate), next fall, but only if City Councilors approve a one-time waiver permitting an additional 3,000-passenger cruise ship to visit Rockland Harbor in 2023. Currently, Rockland’s passenger ship ordinance is capped at five for the number...
US Cellular donates to Bangor’s Hope House
BANGOR–The Hope House in Bangor received a generous gift from US Cellular Tuesday. Employees with the company dropped off 5,000 dollars worth of food, clothing and personal care items to the Hope House on Corporate Drive early Tuesday morning. The Hope House is a 64 bed emergency homeless shelter....
Maine hospital fights liability for paying female doctor almost 50% less than males
BOSTON (CN) — A panel of First Circuit judges had difficulty Tuesday figuring out whether a Maine mental hospital broke the law by paying female psychologists less than male psychologists, where the business reasons for doing so had nothing to do with sex. A Maine law says that employers...
Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday
Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
Storefront Safety: Questions raised after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Five people are recovering from injuries after a truck slammed into a Dollar Tree on Monday. The Storefront Safety Council, a national group, is now scrutinizing the quality of bollards posted outside the store. “The device that was used is not an adequate bollard. It's not...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing Its Best Auburn Walmart Imitation
It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high-speed places typically.
Wreaths Across America – Ellsworth Ceremony Sunday December 11
The Wreaths Across America convoy will be leaving for Washington DC on Sunday, December 11th. There will be a ceremony at the Maine Coast Mall - TJ Maxx parking lot at 9:30 a.m. According to Michelle Cote, with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, you can expect 35 tractor trailers in...
19th century Camden mill redeveloped for apartments has value-add opportunity
A historic woolen mill in Camden that was converted into residential and retail space in the 2000s sold for $6.5 million as an attractive value-add opportunity. Knox Mill LLC bought the mill, which has a primary address of 39 Mechanic St., from Knox Mill Holdings LLC. The mixed-use property consists...
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?
Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA
BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out
Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
