ITV Consent Drama ‘Liar’ Scores Malaysian Adaptation, First Global Version to Tell Story Through Muslim Lens (EXCLUSIVE)
All3Media International has sold the format, which first aired on ITV and Sundance TV back in 2017, into Malaysia’s Astro, where it will be produced by Double Vision. The distributor has also picked up the rights to the finished Malaysian series. More from Variety. Double Vision’s adaption is expected...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Mexican Woman Found Dismembered After She Flew To Peru To Meet Her Online Lover
Online dating is a popular way for individuals to find romantic partners successfully. However, women take a major risk when they choose to fly across the globe to meet their lovers face-to-face. Blanca Arellano, a 51-year-old woman, flew 3,000 miles to Peru to meet 31-year-old to meet Juan Pablo Jesús...
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
L.A. COVID swindlers living European life of luxury extradited from Montenegro
Husband and wife swindlers from L.A. are extradited from Montenegro after months of lavish spending under fake names in a scenic Mediterranean resort town.
The world's 5 best special-operations forces besides those of the US
US special-operations units like Delta Force and the Navy SEALs are well-known, but many other countries also field top-tier special operators.
Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
French artist JR creates performance to support women in Iran
The French artist JR has presented his latest performance in New York – a powerful illustration of the struggle of women in Iran. The work shows the face of 16-year-old girl Nika Shakarami, who died during protests in September. Her hair is formed by volunteers. Iranians have been taking to the streets since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police. The protests have been met with a fierce crackdown, with hundreds of demonstrators like Shakarami killed.
French activists protest against killing of male chicks
French animal rights activists on Wednesday protested what they say are broad exceptions in legislation that was meant to ban the practice of killing unwanted male chicks after they hatch. The culling ban is set to take effect in January. France-based animal rights group L214 said exceptions allowed by the government will make the law inefficient.Activists staged a protest near the Agriculture Ministry in Paris, with some using stuffed animals to simulate chicks being put to death. Some lawmakers from the hard-left France Unbowed party, including party leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, took part to the event. The egg industry does...
‘Bluey,’ ‘Transformers,’ Jedi Fugitives Part of Vibrant Singapore Comic Con Lineup
The popular Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) is back with an array of internationally renowned creators and characters. BBC Studios’ hit family animation “Bluey” is coming to SGCC. Full episodes of the show will play and there will also be a “Bluey Live Experience” show. More...
Lebanon has Arrested 185 Israeli ‘Spy Suspects’ since Collapse
Lebanese authorities have arrested hundreds of people accused of working with Israel. Many observers say Beirut uses suspects as scapegoats and blames their actions for the country’s financial problems. Since the country’s economic collapse three years ago, which plunged 80% of Lebanese into poverty, 185 people have been detained...
Comedian Mo Amer on Chances of a Second Season of Netflix Show ‘Mo,’ His Opposition to Showing ‘Hypersexuality for the Sake of It’
“Ask Netflix!” was Mohammed ‘Mo’ Amer’s response when asked whether or not his hit-comedy show “Mo” will return for a second season. “We won awards, we are one of Variety’s top shows…” he continued, to the great applause of an eager audience at his In Conversation event at the Red Sea Film Festival.
QAnon Followers Are Arguing if the Beatles Were Involved in Witchcraft and Child Sacrifice
As the biggest rock band of the 20th century, the Beatles were naturally also the subject of an infamous conspiracy theory. According to urban legend, Paul McCartney died in 1966 and was replaced by an imposter, with his surviving bandmates leaving cryptic clues to the coverup in their music and album art.
Singaporean Metaverse Outfit Stardust Signs Multiple Deals at ATF (EXCLUSIVE)
Singaporean metaverse start-up Stardust has signed memorandums of understanding with three companies at the sidelines of the Asia TV Forum and Market. Stardust will become the official metaverse platform for Esports World Federation (ESWF) Singapore, streaming tournaments held within the country, and hosting a virtual clubhouse for the organization’s players and fans.
Decades of Resistance in Haiti’s Streets Are Surveyed in Miami Photography Exhibition
In 1995, British photographer and curator Leah Gordon traveled to Jacmel, a port town in Southern Haiti, for the first time. Then as now, the country was reeling from unrest, but that did not stop Gordon from documenting a vibrant street tradition that mines the country’s brutal past called Kanaval, a communal masquerade held in various Haitian cities in advance of Mardi Gras. She captured Jacmel residents organizing public processions that involved donning masks alluding to various traumas—from colonial debt to foreign interventions—registered during Haiti’s 200-year history. Haiti gained independence from France in 1804, and scars of violence enacted by foreigners...
Artists Boycott Finland’s Contemporary Art Museum Over Israeli-Finnish Board Member’s Ties to the Arms Industry
Nearly 130 Finnish artists have halted relations with the Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma, a branch of the Finland National Gallery, after the museum refused to remove an Israeli-Finnish billionaire with ties to the arms industry from its board. In a statement released on Monday, the artists said the boycott was in protest of the museum’s relationship with Poju Zabludowicz, whose family made its wealth through partnering the Israeli and Finnish arms industries. He ranks on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list and is a representative of a trust that manages a 3,000-work collection. “As art workers, we expect the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art...
Spain's former king wins partial victory in UK harassment case
Three appeal judges in London on Tuesday ruled that the former mistress of Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos I could not sue him for harassment in the English courts for the period while he was on the throne. It concerns only the period when Juan Carlos was the reigning King of Spain," he added.
Belgium begins trial over 2016 Brussels bombings
BRUSSELS — Belgium begins proceedings on Monday in its largest-ever trial to determine whether 10 men played a part in the Islamist suicide bombings in Brussels in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured over 300. More than six years after the attacks, presiding judge Laurence Massart will confirm...
