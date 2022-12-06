ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

menifee247.com

Planning Commission to consider new housing tract

The Menifee Planning Commission on Dec. 14 will consider the plot plan for a housing tract on the eastern border of the city. The site is located on the south side of Domenigoni Parkway at the base of the hillside roadway leading toward Hemet. The plan calls for 64 acres to be subdivided into 182 single-family residential lots and space for landscaping and parks.
MENIFEE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

State’s top infrastructure official holds roundtable with local leaders, tours Palm Springs areas in need

Roadways that often flood and a rail station that needs some TLC were among the issues a key state official heard about Wednesday in Palm Springs. Driving the news: Former Los Angeles mayor and current California Infrastructure Advisor Antonio Villaraigosa held talks with elected leaders from throughout the Coachella Valley at City Hall and got an up close and personal tour of problem areas inside city limits that need funding.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
ukenreport.com

La Quinta City Council, Mayor Solidified

LA QUINTA — Voters in this community have returned the popular and experienced Linda Evans to helm the City Council as mayor, according to certified results from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. Evans, first elected mayor in 2014, handily secured a fourth term in the Nov. 8 election....
LA QUINTA, CA
foxla.com

Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses

PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
PERRIS, CA
times-advocate.com

Stater Brothers store to close

Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
ESCONDIDO, CA
The HD Post

Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022

VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
VICTORVILLE, CA
knewsradio.com

47th Assembly District Seat Still In Play; Wallis Has 35-Vote Lead Over Holstege; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County With 2,050 Votes Left To Count

Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
ukenreport.com

Amber Duff Topples Longtime MSWD Director

DESERT HOT SPRINGS — Political newcomer Amber Duff, a payroll administrator and parent of a toddler, single-handedly stopped Nancy Wright from securing an eighth term on the Mission Springs Water District board of directors. Duff and Wright were both vying to represent Division 1. At the time of her...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
ukenreport.com

Foothills Loop Allows Chance to See Local Wildlife

The foothills surrounding the Coachella Valley often look like barren wasteland – beautiful certainly, but hardly a place that could support life. Such is not the case. One easy to reach hiking trail where you can spot wildlife that lives close to valley homes and businesses is Palm Desert’s Gabby Hayes Trail.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials

In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors today rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks.   "Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials (are) being starved to death, The post Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $42 Million, This World Class Estate inside The Madison Club comes with The Mature Landscape and Breathtaking Views in La Quinta, California

53804 Ross Avenue Home in La Quinta, California for Sale. 53804 Ross Avenue, La Quinta, California is a one of a kind warm and stylish resort-like contemporary inside the Madison Club with sensational views everywhere including from the championship pickleball soft court. This Home in La Quinta offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 53804 Ross Avenue, please contact Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
LA QUINTA, CA
Coast News

Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata

REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
ESCONDIDO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors Tuesday signed off on the final vote canvass from the Nov. 8 election submitted by Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer, affirming the results, though a few supervisors pointed to problems that need to be addressed going forward. Supervisor Karen...
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Fourth Weekend Shutdown

The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is scheduled to start at 10...
CORONA, CA
Thrillist

Palm Springs Is Having a Brewery Renaissance

The Coachella Valley—also known as Greater Palm Springs—is recognized for its desert resort cities, mid-century modern architecture, golf courses, and one of the largest music festivals in the country. Maybe you’ve heard of it?. But amid the obvious reasons to visit this SoCal valley in the Colorado...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program

FIND Food Bank is trying to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season, especially seniors who may have a hard time getting food in their fridges. Slots are open for seniors interested in receiving food from the food bank as part of the Senior Feeding Program. The program has 35 distribution sites across the The post FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA

