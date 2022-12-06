Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Related
thepalmspringspost.com
Local love coming to airport after pair of 10-year contracts approved by City Council
Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) has plans to double the number of restaurants and bring in more local representation with a new concessions program set to begin next year. Driving the news: Following a unanimous vote by the City Council Monday evening, the wheels are now in motion that will...
menifee247.com
Planning Commission to consider new housing tract
The Menifee Planning Commission on Dec. 14 will consider the plot plan for a housing tract on the eastern border of the city. The site is located on the south side of Domenigoni Parkway at the base of the hillside roadway leading toward Hemet. The plan calls for 64 acres to be subdivided into 182 single-family residential lots and space for landscaping and parks.
thepalmspringspost.com
State’s top infrastructure official holds roundtable with local leaders, tours Palm Springs areas in need
Roadways that often flood and a rail station that needs some TLC were among the issues a key state official heard about Wednesday in Palm Springs. Driving the news: Former Los Angeles mayor and current California Infrastructure Advisor Antonio Villaraigosa held talks with elected leaders from throughout the Coachella Valley at City Hall and got an up close and personal tour of problem areas inside city limits that need funding.
ukenreport.com
La Quinta City Council, Mayor Solidified
LA QUINTA — Voters in this community have returned the popular and experienced Linda Evans to helm the City Council as mayor, according to certified results from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. Evans, first elected mayor in 2014, handily secured a fourth term in the Nov. 8 election....
foxla.com
Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses
PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
times-advocate.com
Stater Brothers store to close
Stater Brothers has announced that its store in Escondido will be closing in January. The Times-Advocate reached out to Deputy Director of Economic Development Jennifer Schoeneck to see if she could share any insights on this. “Stater Brothers made the decision to sell the store and the deal closed in...
Victorville and Hesperia make top 100 Boomtowns in America for 2022
VICTORVILLE – SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, listed Victorville and Hesperia in their top 100 list of Boomtowns in America for 2022. The company analyzed 494 largest cities in the nation to uncover the fastest growing by measuring growth of the population, income, growth domestic product (GDP), businesses, housing and changes in unemployment.
Palm Springs Airport to double restaurants, include local representation
Palm Springs International Airport will double its restaurants and include more local representation with a new concessions program that will begin in 2023, officials said Tuesday. “Our staff has spent countless hours working with the Airport Commission and community stakeholders to ensure that a local feel and sense of place...
knewsradio.com
47th Assembly District Seat Still In Play; Wallis Has 35-Vote Lead Over Holstege; Riverside County Certifies Nov 8th Election Results; Counting Continues In San Bernardino County With 2,050 Votes Left To Count
Democrats, represented by a donkey, vs Republicans, represented by an elephant, standing on the American flag. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Anyone seeking a recount of the November 8th 2022 General Election in Riverside County has until Tuesday December 6th 2022 to request it. Any they’ll have to pay...
ukenreport.com
Amber Duff Topples Longtime MSWD Director
DESERT HOT SPRINGS — Political newcomer Amber Duff, a payroll administrator and parent of a toddler, single-handedly stopped Nancy Wright from securing an eighth term on the Mission Springs Water District board of directors. Duff and Wright were both vying to represent Division 1. At the time of her...
ukenreport.com
Foothills Loop Allows Chance to See Local Wildlife
The foothills surrounding the Coachella Valley often look like barren wasteland – beautiful certainly, but hardly a place that could support life. Such is not the case. One easy to reach hiking trail where you can spot wildlife that lives close to valley homes and businesses is Palm Desert’s Gabby Hayes Trail.
Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials
In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors today rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks. "Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials (are) being starved to death, The post Supervisors deny pay hikes for county elected officials appeared first on KESQ.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $42 Million, This World Class Estate inside The Madison Club comes with The Mature Landscape and Breathtaking Views in La Quinta, California
53804 Ross Avenue Home in La Quinta, California for Sale. 53804 Ross Avenue, La Quinta, California is a one of a kind warm and stylish resort-like contemporary inside the Madison Club with sensational views everywhere including from the championship pickleball soft court. This Home in La Quinta offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 53804 Ross Avenue, please contact Ginger Glass (Phone: 310-927-9307) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Coast News
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata
REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
spectrumnews1.com
Supervisors cite problems during election, promise further inquiries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — The Board of Supervisors Tuesday signed off on the final vote canvass from the Nov. 8 election submitted by Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer, affirming the results, though a few supervisors pointed to problems that need to be addressed going forward. Supervisor Karen...
California to close Riverside County prison, deactivate other facilities
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is moving forward with a plan to close a prison in Riverside County, deactivate several other facilities and discontinue the use of another property that is currently being used as a prison.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
NBC Los Angeles
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Fourth Weekend Shutdown
The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend, starting Friday night, to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were urged to consider alternate routes to avoid potential hours-long travel delays. The full westbound closure is scheduled to start at 10...
Thrillist
Palm Springs Is Having a Brewery Renaissance
The Coachella Valley—also known as Greater Palm Springs—is recognized for its desert resort cities, mid-century modern architecture, golf courses, and one of the largest music festivals in the country. Maybe you’ve heard of it?. But amid the obvious reasons to visit this SoCal valley in the Colorado...
FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program
FIND Food Bank is trying to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season, especially seniors who may have a hard time getting food in their fridges. Slots are open for seniors interested in receiving food from the food bank as part of the Senior Feeding Program. The program has 35 distribution sites across the The post FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0