BBC
Man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a toddler. He was found with injuries to the face and neck at a property on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, said Lancashire Police. The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
BBC
Fourth teenager charged after two boys, 16, fatally stabbed
A fourth teenager has been charged with murder after two 16-year-old boys were found fatally stabbed a mile apart in south-east London. Alagie Jobe, 18, is charged with murdering Charlie Bartolo, 16, in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on 26 November and is set to appear in court later. Three other...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
St Helens man charged with attempted murder of police officer
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a Merseyside Police officer. The attack happened as officers disarmed a man with a knife and bottle near the Mount Church on Traverse Street, St Helens, on Monday, police said. One of the officers sustained a minor injury as they detained...
BBC
Boy, 17, took his own life after mother's death
A 17-year-old boy who had struggled with anxiety appears to have taken his own life following the death of his mother, a critical review has found. The boy - referred to only as AL by the Norfolk Safeguarding Children Partnership - died in January. The partnership's child safeguarding practice review,...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas gets suspended jail term for fatal crash
A US citizen responsible for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year. Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019. The...
BBC
Man jailed for 20-hour torture ordeal
James Brinkworth, 32, from Stratford-upon-Avon, imprisoned and tortured a man for 20 hours. The court heard how he beat and threatened the victim in his flat on Packhorse Road, in a row over money. He was jailed for 12 years at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Monday. A man who imprisoned...
BBC
George Floyd: Ex-officer J Alexander Kueng sentenced for manslaughter
A former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's back has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for his role in Mr Floyd's death. J Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in October. He was one of four officers involved...
BBC
TikTok discovery: Landlord guilty in viral video murder case
A US landlord has been found guilty of murdering two tenants in a case that made headlines when TikTok refused to take down video of the victims' bodies. Michael Dudley of Burien, near Seattle, was convicted of killing Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin "Cash" Wenner, 27. In June 2020, Dudley,...
BBC
Havant woman jailed over 'terrifying' dog attack on toddler
A woman whose dog seriously injured a toddler during a "terrifying" attack has been jailed for 10 months. Lisa Garner, 45, was walking her doberman in Havant, Hampshire, when it mauled a three-year-old girl on 8 August, leaving her with wounds that required surgery and permanent scars. Garner admitted being...
BBC
Idaho murders: Tips pour in about white car sought by police
Police in Idaho have been swamped with a flurry of tips as they search for a white car seen near the house where four students were found murdered. No arrests have been made or suspects identified in the stabbings. Police have said the Hyundai Elantra was seen near the home...
BBC
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
BBC
Pair starved children in Glasgow house piled with rubbish
A man and woman have been found guilty of neglecting four young children who were starved and forced to live in a house piled with rubbish. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, exposed the three girls and one boy to drugs - including amphetamine - while living in the dirty "dump" of a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Poole park: Man found not guilty of raping 14-year-old girl
A man has been found not guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl in woodland. The girl was reportedly attacked at Upton County Park in Poole, Dorset, on 13 March 2021, police previously said. Ryan Scott, 19, from Folkestone in Kent, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident,...
BBC
Zef Eisenberg: Racer's high-speed crash 'not survivable' inquest told
A fitness firm founder who was killed attempting a land speed record had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest has heard. Millionaire Zef Eisenberg died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020. He may have also...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Warrant issued for fraudster after he fails to attend trial
A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man found guilty of fraud after he failed to appear in court. Leicestershire County Council said Nazir Abdul Rashid Daud had pleaded not guilty to fraud but failed to attend his trial. The 58-year-old, formerly of Landseer Road, Leicester,...
BBC
Banbury stabbing: Four people convicted of 'love triangle' killing, police say
Four people have been found guilty of killing a man who was involved in a "love triangle" with one of the defendants, police have said. Keith Green, 40, was stabbed to death in the back garden of his home in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury,...
BBC
Three killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
At least three people have died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About a dozen people are missing after the collapse of the building in St Helier. Two people who were in hospital earlier have been released and one other person is receiving treatment. Chief of...
