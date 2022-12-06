Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
popville.com
Oh Hello There BANH XEO
Thanks to the now open Little Vietnam for sharing with us:. Turmeric rice crepe filled with mung beans, shrimp, bean sprouts, and pork. What a way to "wrap" up your day.". 828 Upshur Street, NW. "Petite Vietnamese Eatery in Petworth. 828 Upshur St NW. Tues-Sat 4 PM –...
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
"This is Figgy from Capitol Hill. @Figerocious on Instagram!".
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to David for sending this sweet old Citroen from Shaw.
popville.com
Today's Rental was chosen because it's on the top floor and the vase, obviously
This rental is located at 1230 13th St NW. The Craigslist ad says:. Sutton Plaza: Newly Renovated TOP FLOOR 1BR In Logan Circle with Washer/Dryer!. Located at 1230 13th St NW right in the heart of Northwest Washington's Logan Circle. Renovated TOP FLOOR 1BR apartment, all utilities included.
Voices of Wards 7 & 8, Holiday Giving: ‘You Just Want To Take Care Of Your People In The Best Way That You Can’
The holiday season is upon us and amidst all the cheer, we’re also wrapped up in finding the perfect gift for the ones we love and care about. But gifts aren’t always a given. They can be a luxury that is out of reach for some families, especially with skyrocketing rents in D.C., as well as inflation. So community organizers in Wards 7 and 8 are trying to fill that need by providing gifts, school supplies, and support for families across D.C.
popville.com
"L'Avant-Garde, the highly anticipated contemporary brasserie, officially opened in Georgetown"
2915 M Street, NW previously home to Maxime and long time home to The Guards. "L'Avant-Garde, the highly anticipated contemporary brasserie, officially opened its doors, Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 in Georgetown. L'Avant-Garde Dinner Menu (PDF) The French restaurant comes from Fady Saba, known for...
WUSA
DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags
WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
popville.com
"Something must have spilled in Rock Creek"
Something must have spilled in Rock Creek…took a lunchtime walk and saw this…NPS had been alerted and will investigate. Saw it across from the police station and it goes down quiet a ways…Sad…".
bethesdamagazine.com
Italian American restaurant opens at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
A popular Washington, D.C. Italian American restaurant will expand its operations into Montgomery County. Caruso’s Grocery started in May 2021 in Capital Hill and will now expand the business to Maryland with a location at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. The Italian American is a collaboration by chef Matt Adler and Michael Babin, Neighborhood Restaurant Group founder.
popville.com
Today's Rental was chosen for the location, floors and lobby, obviously
This rental is located at 829 Quincy Street, NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. "$1,965 / 1br – 756ft2 – Gorgeous 1 bed / 1 bath! 756 Sq Ft! Must see! (Washington – Seconds to Petworth Metro) Paramount. Located at: 829 Quincy Street, NW Washington,...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
popville.com
TJ Maxx closing in Friendship Heights
Thanks to Noah for sending: "Friendship Heights T.J. maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!"
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
popville.com
"The Wells Fargo at 14 and U"
"Krampus Holiday Pop-Up in The Pub and the People's Cellar Speakeasy, and More!". The Pub and the People (1648 North Capitol Street, NW) From an email: "First, TONIGHT we are debuting our first ever Krampus Pop-Up in our cellar speakeasy, The Side…. Holiday, Navy Yard. "Light Yards...
popville.com
Holiday Season Means Decking the Halls — with Volanni Flower Designs
Volanni brings sophisticated floral designs to homes and offices; order soon for the holidays!. It's the time of year when we decorate the house with decorative holiday cheer, including wreaths, bunting, lights, and ornaments — and beautifully designed flower arrangements, which add an air of sophistication to the season's festivities.
WYFF4.com
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on Oct. 31 in the Woodmore CDP of Prince George's...
popville.com
Shooting in LeDroit Park Wed. Night
"Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1800 block of 3rd Street NW No Lookout.".
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
Jolly Good Times in Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a magical ride through Historic Downtown Manassas!. Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: Dec. 11 and 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (No reservations needed, rides are on a first-come, first-served basis.)
