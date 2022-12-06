Read full article on original website
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Britney Spears Remembers 'Shaking For 15 Minutes' After Buying Something For Herself For The First Time In 15 Years
Britney Spears is reflecting on more things she had missed out on during her near-14-years in her conservatorship. "The significance in buying something for the first time in 15 years … security held my credit card for 15 years … when it was my time to purchase I always had to step aside and be ghosted as they would type the code in and write my name," she claimed in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 13, referring to the team that controlled every aspect of her life during those troubling years.
Woman uncovers family secret after stranger texts her to get DNA test
A woman has uncovered secrets about her family history after a stranger sent her a mysterious text message urging her to get a DNA test.TikTok user Lane went viral this week when she recalled how she received an anonymous message from an unknown cell phone number encouraging her to conduct an Ancestry.com test. The Brooklyn-based TikToker begins her story by saying: “This f**king text message right here changed my life forever.”In a screenshot from the exchange, the stranger’s text message read: “Hi Lane. This is not a spam message. I think it’s really important that you take a DNA...
I'm beautiful in real life, says Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer wishes she could "bottle" how she feels about herself. The 29-year-old actress has taken to social media to hit back at her critics, with Keke saying she's "beautiful in real life" because of who she is, rather than what she looks like. The Hollywood star - who has...
Andrea Bocelli to star in new Simpsons short
Andrea Bocelli is set to star in a new 'Simpsons' short on Disney+. The 64-year-old tenor and his 25-year-old son Matteo and ten-year-old daughter Virginia will all feature in 'The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in 'Feliz Navidad'', which launches on the Disney platform on December 15. In the short, the...
How to watch Chainsaw Man from anywhere
Here's how to watch Chainsaw Man from around the world, so you can catch up on the hit anime based on a manga.
Throat cancer survivor with no voice box ‘sings’ for the first time
A former theatre performer and cancer survivor with no voice box performed a Christmas carol for her sister - with the help of film star, Martine McCutcheon, and some cutting-edge technology.Mother-of-two Tanja Bage, 41, had her voice box removed in 2020 following a throat cancer diagnosis.But with the aid of a smart instrument called an Electrospit and Martine’s vocals, Tanja was able to sing a surprise rendition of Silent Night to her sister on her doorstep.Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon’s live vocal sounds were transmitted from a studio to Mia’s house and into the Electrospit, which Tanja wore around...
Facebook message persuaded me to hand fraudsters my personal details
Today I was subjected to an attempted fraud. The fraudsters made contact using Facebook Messenger and the identity of one of my friends, a former colleague. They persuaded me to believe that I had been a winner in a Facebook lottery. I pulled out before giving any bank or card details, but did reveal more information than I would have liked – my name, home address, date of birth, email, mobile and occupation.
