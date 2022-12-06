ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Snap Celebrating Thanksgiving With Blake Shelton

While celebrating Thanksgiving, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her and Blake Shelton with an adorable caption. “Who am I thankful for this year? Def this 1,” Gwen Stefani declared in the post’s caption, which features a snapshot of Stefani next to the country music superstar. Carson Daly responded to the post by asking, “Why? (Love you).”
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Parade

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pose in Matching Camo Outfits for Thanksgiving Photo

The "No Doubt" songstress is making it known that she is thankful for her husband–today and every day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a sweet selfie of her and her hubby as they smiled for the camera. The black and white photo captured the pair, who both donned camouflage outfits while Stefani wore a white cowboy hat and Shelton opted for a trucker hat.
People

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani's Sons Have Taught Him a 'Different Kind of Self-Worth'

The country superstar — whose new show, Barmageddon, premiered Monday — gets candid in PEOPLE's latest cover story about prioritizing his family He's a country superstar and TV staple, but Blake Shelton has found a deeper fulfillment since becoming a stepdad to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons. "They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being...
Parade

Blake Shelton Reveals the Cocktail-Fueled Inspiration for His Brand-New TV Series

The Voice coach Blake Shelton, 46, is partnering with Carson Daly on a new celebrity game show Barmageddon (Dec. 5 on USA Network) taking place at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, where their celebrity friends will compete in over-the-top bar games. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will host, Daly will be behind the bar and Shelton will take the stage with his house band for music sing-alongs.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yakima Herald Republic

Demi Lovato returns to the studio

Demi Lovato is back in the studio just three months after releasing her album 'HOLY FVCK'. The 30-year-old star has posted a TikTok about heading back into the studio. It's captioned: “When [you’re] getting back in the studio." Demi then lip syncs to a sound going: “Here we...
EW.com

The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists

This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Results: Team Blake Leads Top 5 Amid Shocking Eliminations

The Voice Season 22 returned on Tuesday night for another live results show, as the Top 8 was whittled down to the Top 5 ahead of next week’s finale. The show featured some shocking results, as three Team Blake artists were voted through by America, and some seriously talented singers battled for the final spot in the Instant Save.

Comments / 0

Community Policy