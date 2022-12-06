Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Related
sungazette.news
Student-run show to feature tales of macabre, with some comedy
Saxon Stage After Hours — Langley High School’s student-run production group — will present “Gravediggers” on Saturday, Dec. 10 with performances at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at the high school. The original dark comedy, written and directed by Tess Jannery-Barney, follows six inhabitants of a...
sungazette.news
55+ News, 12/8/22 edition
News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. TRAINING PROGRAM FOCUSES ON OPIOID DEATHS: A hour-long training...
sungazette.news
Animal shelter offering holiday CARE packages for families in need
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is hosting its annual “Pet Pantry Holiday Delivery,” which provides pet supplies for families in need during the season. Free “CARE packages” of pet food and supplies will be delivered to doorsteps on Dec. 23 between 9 a.m. and noon.
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 12/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The first edition of the Northern Virginia Sun rolled off the presses, promising non-partisan coverage of news across the region. •• Fairfax officials want greater local authority to regulate where beer and wine can be sold. •• The...
sungazette.news
Latest crop of Arlington fire recruits reach graduation
They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them. “You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 12/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The first edition of the Northern Virginia Sun rolled off the presses, promising non-partisan coverage of news across the region. •• The ongoing expansion of the Arlington courthouse is slated for completion in June. •• Gov. Perry is...
sungazette.news
Makeover brings convenience store to gas station in Tysons
A Tysons service station damaged by a small tornado March 31 now will be getting a spruced up exterior and a new convenience store in place of its lightly used vehicle-service bays. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved the changes sought by Petroleum Marketing Group...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Weekend sports action
It’s the weekend, so there are plenty of different varsity high-school sporting events being held for local teams. There are various girls and boys basketball games tonight, Saturday and Sunday. One of the biggest events is the annual multi-team NOVA Classic wrestling tournament at Fairfax High School on Friday...
sungazette.news
Police: Elderly driver departs after hitting side of building
A motorist was pulling forward from a space in a parking lot at 147 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 1 at 10:41 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of the building, Vienna police said. The motorist fled from the scene, but police located him...
sungazette.news
Vienna inks construction contract for new sidewalk
Vienna Town Council members on Dec. 5 voted 7-0 to authorize a $93,454 construction-services contract with Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP regarding a future sidewalk along the east side of Park Street, N.E., between Ayr Hill Avenue and Albea Court, N.E. Services include construction management, quality control, and required state...
sungazette.news
Fairfax supervisor announces plans to retire at end of 2023
It wasn’t a big surprise, seeing as she’s served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors since 1996, but Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) announced Dec. 6 that she would not seek an eighth term next November and instead retire Dec. 31, 2023. Gross recalled how when she moved...
sungazette.news
Vienna leaders reverse course, OK housing proposal
In an unusual move Dec. 5, the Vienna Town Council reconsidered and reversed its Nov. 14 denial of a final development plat for a two-house subdivision being built by Apex Developers LLC at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Members had not been happy with the driveway of an adjacent house the...
sungazette.news
Conservation grants aim to boost Chesapeake Bay watershed
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) on Dec. 2 announced $33.8 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. NFWF and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis to announce the awards. The 104 grants will leverage more than $30 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $64 million.
sungazette.news
Arlington legislators again to be playing defense in Richmond
Just like earlier this year, the 2023 General Assembly session will be a case of the art of the possible for Arlington’s all-Democratic, seven-member delegation. “This session is going to be exactly the same [as the previous one] in many, many ways,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) during a 90-minute work session between legislators and County Board members held Dec. 6.
sungazette.news
Madison ice hockey team skates to big win
The Madison Warhawks ice hockey club team routed Dominion/Potomac Falls, 8-1, in a recent high-school match at the Haymarket Iceplex. The Warhawks placed 44 shots on goal. For Madison, J.T. Gary scored two goals and had two assists; Mannix Carew added two goals; Rami Shawwa, Cyrus Keeling and Jake Alford each had one goal and two assists and Eamon Carew netted a goal. E.J. Nelson notched 3 assists and Carson Marr, Nick Cooper and Jeremy Correa each had an assist.
sungazette.news
Police: Tow-truck driver assaulted by vehicle owner
A tow-truck driver told Vienna police that on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. he had been called to the parking lot at 165 Maple Ave., E., by the property owner to tow an employee’s vehicle parked in violation of the lease agreement. The employee saw the tow-truck driver loading...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: And the candidates are off!
Random jottings from Wednesday’s candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting. • Maybe the biggest surprise to the non-insiders (I used to be a semi-insider but that ship has sailed) is that Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy, who was expected to retire, opted to anoint as her successor Kim Klingler, a veteran party activist, head of the Columbia Pike Parternship and FK-er (fellow Kiwanian) whom I’ve known for a long time. Certainly happy to see Kim make the plunge; not sure if anyone else will be coming along to challenge her in the Democratic primary.
sungazette.news
Arlington GOP likely to continue pressing ballot-security theme
When it comes to the sanctity of the election process in Arlington, even the party that usually comes out on the losing end doesn’t have any major complaints. “Well-run, competent and hard-working” was the phrase used to describe the county elections office and its chief, Gretchen Reinemeyer, at the Arlington County Republican Committee’s annual volunteer-appreciation dinner on Nov. 29.
sungazette.news
Police: Several injured when shot by airsoft gun
On Dec. 7 at 6:11 p.m., a man discharged an airsoft gun from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, striking four victims with pellets, Arlington police said. The victims received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said. The suspects – three or four –...
sungazette.news
Police: Man believes he was charged for another’s goods
On Dec. 8, a local resident told Vienna police that on Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. he had gone to the self-checkout at CVS, 337 Maple Ave., E. The register was requesting that he insert his credit card. It wasn’t until later that the resident found his card had been...
Comments / 0