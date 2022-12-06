ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MassLive.com

Mass. dental insurance overhaul signed into law by Sec. of State Galvin

Dental insurance in Massachusetts could change dramatically in 2024 after Secretary of State William Galvin signed a regulation overhauling premiums into law. Bay Staters last month overwhelmingly passed Ballot Question 2, which requires dental insurance companies to spend 83% of premiums on patient care, rather than on administrative expenses, taxes or profits. If carriers spend less than 83 cents on every dollar of monthly subscriber premiums — a threshold known as a loss ratio — they must send rebates to insured individuals and groups.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. gas price 20 cents higher than last year despite national average drop

While the price of gas is cheaper now than it was in 2021 by one cent, Massachusetts’ average price is 20 cents higher than it was compared to last year’s average. The current cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.33, according to AAA. Last year, the average cost was $3.34. The US’ average prices have dropped by 14 cents in the last week and 47 cents over the past month.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. is the second most expensive state to own a dog, Pettable says

Massachusetts is the second most expensive state in the U.S. to own and take care for a dog, according to Pettable. Pettalbe, an organization that pairs people with physicians who prescribe emotional support animal letters, divided the average dog ownership costs by food, pet insurance, vet visits, vaccines and neutering/spaying for each state, the organization said. To calculate the average cost of dog ownership in each state the Pettable complied and analyzed data in various states.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final

SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

NH rescuers carry Chelmsford hiker 1 mile off icy trail after injury

A Massachusetts woman hiking with her husband in New Hampshire was rescued Monday after she slipped on an iced-over rock, injuring her ankle, authorities said. Mary Ellen Morris, of Chelmsford, was just a mile from the trailhead of Peaked Mountain. But the injury left her unable to hike out on her own, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials who reached Morris and carried her to safety.
CHELMSFORD, MA
MassLive.com

