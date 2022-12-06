Read full article on original website
As Galvin certifies ‘millionaires tax,’ he urges changes to the law
Massachusetts gained a new constitutional amendment on Thursday. Secretary of State Bill Galvin has certified Ballot Question 1, also commonly referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, that imposes a 4% surtax on all income exceeding $1 million.
Maura Healey won’t say when her cabinet picks will be announced
In a preview of her inaugural basketball-themed celebration at TD Garden next month, Gov.-elect Maura Healey greeted a crowd at the arena Thursday morning filled with hundreds of coaches, referees, athletic directors and educators for a conference about combatting hate in Massachusetts school sports. In one month’s time, Healey will...
First Lady Lauren Baker comments on Charlie Baker’s political future
With her husband’s second term leading the commonwealth coming to a close in one month, First Lady Lauren Baker called the transition more bittersweet than expected. Gov. Charlie Baker, who decided last year to not seek a third term, will leave office on Jan. 5 as the nation’s most popular governor.
Maura Healey sidesteps question on stalled budget including migrant housing
As the migrant crisis worsens in Massachusetts and a supplemental budget to expand emergency shelter options remains in limbo on Beacon Hill, Gov.-elect Maura Healey on Thursday stopped short of calling on state lawmakers to take swift action. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker filed a $139 supplemental budget last month to...
Richard Rosen, accused of voting in both Mass. and NH, claims his identity was stolen
State records show that Richard Rosen, the man who was arrested for allegedly voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential election, is accused of double voting in both states for over two decades. Rosen, who has residences in Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire was arrested...
Mass. dental insurance overhaul signed into law by Sec. of State Galvin
Dental insurance in Massachusetts could change dramatically in 2024 after Secretary of State William Galvin signed a regulation overhauling premiums into law. Bay Staters last month overwhelmingly passed Ballot Question 2, which requires dental insurance companies to spend 83% of premiums on patient care, rather than on administrative expenses, taxes or profits. If carriers spend less than 83 cents on every dollar of monthly subscriber premiums — a threshold known as a loss ratio — they must send rebates to insured individuals and groups.
Mass. gas price 20 cents higher than last year despite national average drop
While the price of gas is cheaper now than it was in 2021 by one cent, Massachusetts’ average price is 20 cents higher than it was compared to last year’s average. The current cost of a gallon of gas is now $3.33, according to AAA. Last year, the average cost was $3.34. The US’ average prices have dropped by 14 cents in the last week and 47 cents over the past month.
Mass. State Lottery: $100,000 Powerball winner in Haverhill
There was a $100,000 Powerball winner in Haverhill from Monday night’s drawing, which was the highest prize amount won from that drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Powerball player matched the first five of their numbers to the numbers drawn on a 2X Power Play ticket, resulting...
Dangerous driving habits rise in the Northeast, AAA report shows
After years of progress, it seems as if the Northeasterners are faulting back to their old dangerous driving habits. A new report from AAA shows that speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving and driving under the influence increased in the Northeastern region from 2020 to 2021. The most alarming figure was...
Assault in Nebraska led to arrest of Worcester man on charge of sending obscene material to minor
The dating website chat logs of a minor who was sexually assaulted in Nebraska led federal agents to arrest a Worcester man who is now accused of sending that same minor obscene photos of himself, court documents showed. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in federal court...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100K scratch ticket sold at Price Chopper
A $100,000 lottery scratch ticket was sold at a Price Chopper and claimed on Wednesday in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Sutton, and was from the “Millions” scratch off game. Overall, there were 456 winning lottery tickets worth at least...
Mass. is the second most expensive state to own a dog, Pettable says
Massachusetts is the second most expensive state in the U.S. to own and take care for a dog, according to Pettable. Pettalbe, an organization that pairs people with physicians who prescribe emotional support animal letters, divided the average dog ownership costs by food, pet insurance, vet visits, vaccines and neutering/spaying for each state, the organization said. To calculate the average cost of dog ownership in each state the Pettable complied and analyzed data in various states.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final
SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
Verdict in Dylan Etheridge trial could come soon; jury deliberates Thursday
UPDATE: A jury found Dylan Etheridge guilty Thursday of manslaughter while operating under the influence in connection to the 2019 death of Amber Pelletier, a 20-year-old from Rhode Island who was killed when a car the man was driving flipped over and ran into a concrete planter. ___________________________. A jury...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $25,000 a year for life from Stop & Shop
The lottery winner of $25,000 a year for life from a “Lucky for Life” game claimed his prize on December 1. The first five numbers on Humberto Bernabe’s ticket, of Marblehead, matched those selected in the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Nov. 22.
NH rescuers carry Chelmsford hiker 1 mile off icy trail after injury
A Massachusetts woman hiking with her husband in New Hampshire was rescued Monday after she slipped on an iced-over rock, injuring her ankle, authorities said. Mary Ellen Morris, of Chelmsford, was just a mile from the trailhead of Peaked Mountain. But the injury left her unable to hike out on her own, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials who reached Morris and carried her to safety.
