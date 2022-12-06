Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: State rests case after just 3 days in former Fort Worth officer's murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas - After just three days of testimony, the state rested its murder case against former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on Wednesday. The defense will now get the rest of the week to prepare their case. The announcement came as a surprise to court observers who...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean's partner testifies that Atatiana Jefferson's face is burned in her memory
Fort Worth police officer Carol Darch answers prosecutors questions about the shooting on Oct. 12, 2019. Darch says she never saw Jefferson's gun and Dean never announced she had it.
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial Day Two: Police officer's partner takes the stand, call to police played for jury
FORT WORTH, Texas - Questions about what the responding officers did and didn't see when they went to the home of Atatiana Jefferson's mother dominated trial testimony on Tuesday. Intense, extensive body camera video from Dean was played in court showing Dean and Officer Carol Darch along the perimeter of...
fox4news.com
Aaron Dean Trial: Judge kicks out person making gestures at witness
The judge kicked out a member of the gallery making gestures at Atatiana Jefferson's nephew, Zion Carr during his testimony. Jefferson was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in Oct. 2019.
Texas Bartender Found Guilty In Brutal Beating Of Black Woman
Alex Shuffield was caught on camera armed with a gun and violently attacking the victim in a parking lot.
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun
Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home.
Courthouse News Service
Attorneys for ex-cop say killing of Black woman in her home was ‘tragic accident’
FORT WORTH, Texas (CN) — On the first day of his murder trial, attorneys for white former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean told jurors Monday that his fatal shooting of Black homeowner Atatiana Jefferson through her window during a welfare check was a “tragic accident." Dean, 38, of...
wbap.com
Jurors Reach Guilty Verdict on 2 Counts in Deep Ellum Assault Trial
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A Dallas County jury on Monday found a man seen in a viral video beating a woman guilty of misdemeanor assault and third-degree felony obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for the 2019 fight in Deep Ellum that started when he banged on the...
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Police in Mesquite are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Monday night. At this point, officers don’t have any suspects.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand's mother, lawyers launch investigation into FedEx hiring practices
WISE COUNTY, Texas - Maityln Gandy, the mother of Athena Strand, called for an investigation into hiring practices at FedEx after a contracted delivery driver confessed to kidnapping and killing her 7-year-old daughter. Gandy and her attorney addressed reporters Thursday from the steps of the Wise County Courthouse. Athena Strand...
fox4news.com
Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers
DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
Dallas Observer
New Details Emerge Out of Second Investigation Into Dallas Paramedic Who Kicked Mentally Ill Man
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic Brad Cox was fired from the department in 2021, two years after he responded to a call for a grass fire and kicked Kyle Vess, a mentally ill man, several times as the man lay on the ground. A Dallas Police Department investigation conducted at the time cleared Cox, a former professional MMA fighter, of any wrongdoing.
orangeandbluepress.com
A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee
On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
fox4news.com
Athena Strand's mother speaks publicly for the first time since daughter's death
PARADISE, Texas - Athena Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy spoke publicly for the first time since her 7-year-old daughter was kidnapped and killed at a candlelight vigil for her daughter. Thousands of people gathered for the event outside of Cottondale Baptist Church on Tuesday night wearing pink, Athena's favorite color. Gandy...
actionnews5.com
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials. Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
Violent Felon Kills 2 Women Inside Texas Hospital Room
A repeat violent criminal is behind bars after just recently being released early from prison. 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez has had a rocky criminal history. For the past decade, Hernandez has repeatedly been arrested for aggravated robbery, burglary, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. After serving 6...
22-year-old woman arrested for fatal Dallas hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Dallas last month.On Dec. 6, 2022, Dallas police arrested Eddaria Lawrence, 22, in connection with a Nov. 14, 2022 hit-and-run that left Bo Stephens, 33, dead. She has been charged with failing to stop and render aid and manslaughter.According to police, the accident took place just after midnight in the 9900 block of Forest Ln,Stephens was walking on the sidewalk and stepped into the road, where he was hit by a person - later identified as Lawrence - driving very fast. The impact was so hard that Stephens was thrown from the road into a brick wall.Lawrence allegedly left the scene without stopping to help Stephens, who later died of his injuries.She is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
