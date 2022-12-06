Chester County Library to Host 11th Annual Holiday Craft Fair This Saturday

Photo by Chester County Library.

Make it a homemade holiday! This is the busiest time of year. Family gatherings and finding the perfect gift for loved ones can be frustrating and stressful. With time being a precious commodity, the Chester County Library is the perfect destination to find all of your family entertainment, holiday de-stressors, and party planning ideas, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for everyone on your list!

The Chester County Library will host the 11th annual Holiday Craft Show on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9:30 AM — 3 PM.

Vendors will be set up throughout the library — both upstairs and downstairs — to display and sell their crafts. There is a great selection of 47 vendors this year. Save some holiday shopping and enjoy browsing local crafter’s tables including makers of personalized ornaments, toys, pottery, jewelry, paper crafts, photography, knit and fabric crafts, home décor, baked goods, woodworking, and more.