Juvenile, woman arrested after police chase near Kalamazoo
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A juvenile and a woman were taken into custody after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck in the area of E. G Avenue and N. 35th Street in Comstock Township.
Deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop, went onto a private driveway, and drove into the backyard. The car stopped, and two suspects ran into a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver, a juvenile from Kalamazoo, was taken into custody and sent to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on multiple charges. The passenger, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo woman, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 3