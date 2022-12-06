ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Juvenile, woman arrested after police chase near Kalamazoo

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVPcQ_0jZ3aWKl00

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A juvenile and a woman were taken into custody after a police chase near Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck in the area of E. G Avenue and N. 35th Street in Comstock Township.

Deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not stop, went onto a private driveway, and drove into the backyard. The car stopped, and two suspects ran into a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a juvenile from Kalamazoo, was taken into custody and sent to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home on multiple charges. The passenger, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo woman, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest

Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Pavilion Twp.

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Pavilion Township Tuesday morning. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies spotted a car near N Avenue and 29th Street that was stolen out of Portage earlier in the day. After...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Robbery at Bakery

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 6, 2022) – A 60-year-old Holland man is in custody following a reported Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bakery just east of the Tulip City. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched around 8:15 AM to Ryke’s Bakery...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo babysitter pleads guilty to killing infant in 2017

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man who was babysitting an infant pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. His guilty plea came a week before his second jury trial was scheduled to begin. He had previously been found guilty of first-degree murder in 2019, but he was granted a new trial after his attorney was deemed to have provided ineffective counsel.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Drugs, stolen vehicles and guns recovered in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Jackson man and a possible accomplice face several felony charges after two separate police searches uncovered stolen items, police said. While investigating a theft report on Friday, Dec. 2, officers from the Springport Township Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of the suspect residence in the 100 block of Mechanic Street in Springport. After an initial investigation, officers determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Lansing, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Leighton Twp man found dead in Ottawa County

ALLEGAN – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dept. reported on Nov. 28, the body of Avel Martinez was found along the lakeshore by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team in the area of Riley and N. Lakeshore Dr. Foul play is not suspected.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy rescues man who left assisted-living facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is crediting a deputy’s actions in saving a man Tuesday morning in Springfield. According to authorities, a sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Berg Park when they saw a man who was lying on the ground. The 69-year-old man had walked away from a nearby assisted living facility and was not dressed for the temperature and was showing initial signs of hypothermia.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy