Experience at Exton’s All-Fill Encourages Malvern Prep Students to ‘Double Down’ on Their Interest in Robotics

All-Fill CEO Ryan Edginton guides members of Malvern Prep's robotics team on a tour of the manufacturing company's headquarters in Exton. Photo by All-Fill.

All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery, recently welcomed nine students and two mentors from Malvern Prep’s robotics team to its headquarters to see how robotics and automation play a key role in increasing the company’s production rates and boosting its bottom line.

Ryan Edginton, the CEO of All-Fill and a graduate of Malvern Prep, guided his fellow Friars through each of the company’s departments: the sales, engineering, machine shop, and assembly areas. He also introduced them to the various software — including mechanical, electrical, programming, and automation systems — that All-Fill utilizes to produce long-lasting packaging equipment.

The students were able to gain a better understanding of how All-Fill manufactures complex mechanical systems using simple components and the intricacy of designs to have fail-safes, redundancy, and reliability built into them.

“It was great to see the industrial manufacturing equipment, and it helped give me a new perspective about ways that we could design and manufacture things in our own workshop,” said Malvern Prep junior Neil Morrison.

“Visiting All-Fill with our students was an invaluable experience,” said Dr. Kevin Quinn, Malvern Prep’s Lead of Curriculum and a mentor to the robotics team. “The students that we brought were already curious about design and manufacturing but left with a new sense of direction for their formal education and their life beyond. The experience validated the time and effort that the students have invested in themselves and encouraged them to double down.”

“There is little more that we enjoy than giving back to the local community, in particular to the kids who are eager to learn,” said Edginton. “These students are the future, the backbone of American manufacturing, and having the opportunity to pass down our knowledge and experiences just feels good and right. Seeing the technology and mechanical advances in our niche field of work is refreshing, and hopefully these students recognize now is the time for them to start thinking about their futures and the impact that they can make. Honestly, the students from Malvern Prep take a keen interest in learning, and that makes me very proud as a proud graduate!”