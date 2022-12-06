(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE'RE GONNA HOLD ON") GEORGE JONES AND TAMMY WYNETTE: (Singing) We're going to hold on. Tammy Wynette loved George Jones before she met him. She was the aspiring country singer; he was already a legend. When they finally did meet, they fell madly in love and made beautiful music. But it was a tough road. He was an alcoholic, she was addicted to painkillers, and the songs that would come to define them were confessions of the real pain they were living through. Their story's being told in the limited Showtime series "George & Tammy," and the singing voices you hear belong to the actors themselves. Jones is played by Michael Shannon.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO