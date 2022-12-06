So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO