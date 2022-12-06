Read full article on original website
The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark Airport
A popular street racing destination on routes 1 and 9 near Newark Airport.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yes...you read that correctly. Racing on the highways around Newark Airport has been going on for some time now, with no sign of stopping.
1st snow of season could unfold in New York City, coastal Northeast
Those hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of snow may not have to wait much longer in portions of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Residents in locations near the Atlantic coast will likely receive their first snowflakes and perhaps the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Cash-strapped NJCU scrapping five athletic programs to address financial crisis
Another of New Jersey City University’s grand visions has been smacked down by the cash-strapped college’s bottom line. The rapid growth of the athletics department — from 12 to 22 programs, a hip new logo, millions of dollars in facilities’ upgrades and the doubling of the department’s operational budget between 2018 and 2022 — was halted in its Chuck Taylor high-top tracks Wednesday when the university announced it was eliminating five sports.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Edison, NJ
If you're keen on exploring new and exciting cuisines, you'll be happy to know you can find some of the best restaurants in Edison in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Your palate will take a trip abroad as you explore the flavors from India, Japan, Malaysia, China, Mexico, and hearty American meals.
Roselle Catholic ranks #1 in preseason basketball rankings
ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) — The very best high school boys’ basketball team in the country calls New Jersey home. MaxPreps has Roselle Catholic listed as number one in their preseason rankings. “It’s a tremendous honor. We’re very proud of that,” Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff told PIX 11 News. “Anytime you’re recognized as the […]
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
New Jersey Globe
Hudson elite joins Sires at West New York event
Albio Sires has four weeks left as a congressman before he ends his stint in Washington and returns to his hometown of West New York to run for mayor, a job he held for eleven years before a House seat in 2006. Sires could be facing a tough race. Cosmo...
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
whswindsorwire.com
Interview: Kristine Johnson, CBS Reporter
Student Journalist, Keilianette DeJesus had the opportunity recently to interview CBS News anchor for the New York City metro area, Kristine Johnson. The following is their conversation:. WW(Windsor Wire): What drew you to broadcasting how did you know you wanted to pursue that?. KJ: I think my own sense of...
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Bear the dog rescued in New Jersey after swimming across Hudson River from Manhattan
The dog's owners said they just got him last week as a service dog for their son with special needs. They were scared they would never see him again.
Newark Airport Cargo Workers Strike Demanding Higher Pay
Workers across the country are taking part in a day of action while calling on Congress to pass the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.
Feds: 200 Pounds Of Coke, Fentanyl Seized In NJ Turnpike Stop Of NY Tractor-Trailer Driver
A tractor-trailer driver from Yonkers had nearly 100 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl combined when he was stopped for driving erratically on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Meadowlands, authorities said. Members of a special federal drug task force found the nearly 225-pound shipment after stopping Alejandro Nouel Lajud, 39,...
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
njbmagazine.com
University Drops Five Athletics Programs as Right-Sizing Efforts Continue
New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced today it will discontinue five of its athletics programs, as part of its ongoing rightsizing efforts due to the financial crisis declared by the Board of Trustees in June. The university will cease sponsorship of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s cross country, effective May 30, 2023.
