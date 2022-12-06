ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25

The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Cash-strapped NJCU scrapping five athletic programs to address financial crisis

Another of New Jersey City University’s grand visions has been smacked down by the cash-strapped college’s bottom line. The rapid growth of the athletics department — from 12 to 22 programs, a hip new logo, millions of dollars in facilities’ upgrades and the doubling of the department’s operational budget between 2018 and 2022 — was halted in its Chuck Taylor high-top tracks Wednesday when the university announced it was eliminating five sports.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Edison, NJ

If you're keen on exploring new and exciting cuisines, you'll be happy to know you can find some of the best restaurants in Edison in Middlesex County, New Jersey. Your palate will take a trip abroad as you explore the flavors from India, Japan, Malaysia, China, Mexico, and hearty American meals.
EDISON, NJ
PIX11

Roselle Catholic ranks #1 in preseason basketball rankings

ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) — The very best high school boys’ basketball team in the country calls New Jersey home. MaxPreps has Roselle Catholic listed as number one in their preseason rankings. “It’s a tremendous honor. We’re very proud of that,” Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff told PIX 11 News. “Anytime you’re recognized as the […]
ROSELLE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Hudson elite joins Sires at West New York event

Albio Sires has four weeks left as a congressman before he ends his stint in Washington and returns to his hometown of West New York to run for mayor, a job he held for eleven years before a House seat in 2006. Sires could be facing a tough race. Cosmo...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
whswindsorwire.com

Interview: Kristine Johnson, CBS Reporter

Student Journalist, Keilianette DeJesus had the opportunity recently to interview CBS News anchor for the New York City metro area, Kristine Johnson. The following is their conversation:. WW(Windsor Wire): What drew you to broadcasting how did you know you wanted to pursue that?. KJ: I think my own sense of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
105.7 The Hawk

Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Drops Five Athletics Programs as Right-Sizing Efforts Continue

New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced today it will discontinue five of its athletics programs, as part of its ongoing rightsizing efforts due to the financial crisis declared by the Board of Trustees in June. The university will cease sponsorship of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s cross country, effective May 30, 2023.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

