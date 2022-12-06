ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Arrest made in case of West Park shooting that left 3 dead

WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities announced an arrest in the case of a triple shooting that occurred earlier this year. The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 12 in West Park on the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Three people were killed, including a teenager. After receiving reports of...
WEST PARK, FL
Click10.com

Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police suspect hit-and-run crash after body found along U.S. 27

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a body was found along U.S. 27 Tuesday morning. A driver reported seeing the body just before 7:15 a.m., police said. Miramar police officers were at the scene, located south of Pembroke Road, and had covered the body with a yellow tarp.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested for practicing medicine without license

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County arrested a man they said was practicing medicine without a license. That man, 52-year-old Damian Beltran-Garces of Hialeah, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators said they received a tip from the Florida Department of Health that Beltran-Garces was conducting medical...
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach

LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Video shows brawl at trampoline park in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A scuffle at a South Florida trampoline park sent one child to the hospital, and some parents want one mother to be held accountable for her alleged role. Video of the incident shows kids getting punched and stomped. What started as a game at the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

