West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
Arrest made in case of West Park shooting that left 3 dead
WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities announced an arrest in the case of a triple shooting that occurred earlier this year. The fatal shooting happened on Sept. 12 in West Park on the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Three people were killed, including a teenager. After receiving reports of...
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
Coral Springs man facing charges after fatal DUI crash in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Coral Springs man was arrested for DUI manslaughter and several other crimes following a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach on Monday night, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said dispatchers received reports of a traffic crash in the area just after...
Mail theft suspects involved in rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- Four suspects were in custody after the group were involved in a rollover crash after allegedly stealing mail in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said Wednesday.Police said the incident occurred in southwest Miami-Dade and involved two scenes, one at SW 143rd Street and SW 137th Avenue and another at SW 137th Place and SW 145th Street, where one of the suspects ran from the scene.Police said the two women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials didn't immediately say what charges the suspects could face.According to police, investigators received reports about mail being stolen. A patrol vehicle saw the suspected vehicle, which drove from the scene and crashed into another vehicle. The suspects drove away from that scene before crashing and flipping the car over near nearby train tracks. One of the suspects ran from the scene but was later caught.
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
Police remain at Coral Gables home of man accused of threatening police officer
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A detectives’ investigation included a home across from the University of Miami in Coral Gables. Police officers parked along Campo Sano Avenue near Brunson Drive on Tuesday and remained there on Wednesday evening. Ed Angelo Jr. said his neighbor was accused of making death...
Fellow officers take stand in trial of Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protester
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Thursday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed 35-year-old man in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police. The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning. According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
Police suspect hit-and-run crash after body found along U.S. 27
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a body was found along U.S. 27 Tuesday morning. A driver reported seeing the body just before 7:15 a.m., police said. Miramar police officers were at the scene, located south of Pembroke Road, and had covered the body with a yellow tarp.
16-year-old transported after being shot in Lauderhill, police search for gunman
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital after he was shot in a Lauderhill neighborhood, police said, and now officers are on the search for the person who pulled the trigger. Lauderhill Police responded to the scene of the shooting at an apartment complex...
Hialeah man arrested for practicing medicine without license
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County arrested a man they said was practicing medicine without a license. That man, 52-year-old Damian Beltran-Garces of Hialeah, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Investigators said they received a tip from the Florida Department of Health that Beltran-Garces was conducting medical...
Broward Sheriff’s Office employee faces charges over fraud involving tax returns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A now-suspended Broward Sheriff’s Office civilian employee walked out of jail Tuesday night facing serious charges, including grand theft. BSO said Mickalon Bullard, who worked for the civilian Policy and Accountability Division, defrauded people out of their money preparing their tax returns. In March,...
Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach
LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
Investigation ongoing after man’s body found in garbage bin behind Miami Gardens home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A death investigation is ongoing after a tip led police to discover a man’s body in Miami Gardens. Officers found the body in a garbage can behind a home located on 205th Street and 29th Avenue. Local 10 News’ Alex Finnie spoke to a...
Video shows brawl at trampoline park in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A scuffle at a South Florida trampoline park sent one child to the hospital, and some parents want one mother to be held accountable for her alleged role. Video of the incident shows kids getting punched and stomped. What started as a game at the...
‘We got to do something’: Lauderhill residents fed up with violence after latest shooting
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – The shooting of a teenager in Lauderhill Tuesday has residents like Mike Dupre fed up. Shots rang out in the middle of a residential road at a gated Lauderhill development at around 5:30 p.m., near a basketball court where children were playing. “It has just been...
Murder investigation ensues after woman turns up dead at Miami Beach hotel room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a woman’s murder after finding her dead at an oceanfront hotel on Tuesday night in Miami Beach. The hotel is popular among pilots and flight attendants. Police officers found the dead woman shortly before 7 p.m. at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel,...
Police investigating shooting at Dadeland Mall, 1 person hospitalized as trauma alert
MIAMI – An investigation is ongoing after a reported shooting occurred Monday night at a Miami-Dade shopping mall. Authorities said one person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a parking garage outside Dadeland Mall in...
Caught on Camera: Thief steals thousands in valuables from Miami home, puts on victim’s clothes
MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video breaking into a home and stealing more than $13,500 worth of valuables. The burglary occurred around 11 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 3700 block of Northwest 13th Street. Surveillance video shows the man walking...
