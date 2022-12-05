Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Guests Revealed For Special 200th Episode Of The Bump
A massive milestone edition of WWE's The Bump is on the horizon, and a few guests have already been revealed!. During today's instalment of The Bump, WWE announced that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be in attendance next week, along with fellow Monday Night Raw Superstar Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.
WWE News: Raw Talk Highlights, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Following the latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network, a fresh edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring The O.C., Becky Lynch, and more:. Bayley declares she will not face Becky Lynch anytime soon, Austin...
NXT Level Up Spoilers For Show Airing On December 9, 2022
NXT LEVEL UP RESULTS (12/9/2022) * Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Prince.
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Cover Of New Autobiography, Full Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- 2015 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Alundra Blayze is releasing an autobiography soon, and the cover has been revealed!. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of WWE's The Bump streamed on YouTube earlier today. Check out the footage below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac,...
Taya Valkyrie Talks About Toughest Knockouts In IMPACT, Her Return To The Company
Taya Valkyrie recently appeared as a guest on the Women's Wrestling Talk program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about the possibility of returning to IMPACT Wrestling, who the toughest Knockouts in the company are, working with Rosemary and more.
WWE News: Main Event On Hulu Lineup, Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guest Revealed (Photo)
WWE Main Event (12/8) Main airs every Thursday at 6 PM on Huku.
AEW News: Michael Nakazawa Note, AEW Revolution Pre-Sale (Video)
-- Michael Nakazawa is heading home from Japan, and the AEW roster member posted on Twitter this morning, where he shared the following “mission” statement:. Nakazawa has only competed in one AEW match in 2022, and he is undefeated on the year. -- In other All Elite Wrestling...
AEW Road To Austin Preview For This Week's Dynamite On TBS (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show from Austin, Texas. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview. Featured...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Spoilers For 12/12 Episode Of Weekly YouTube Series
Next week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is "in the can." Along with the live two-hour Dynamite on TBS show from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling also taped matches and segments for next week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Featured below are...
NWA Set To Air The First-Ever Live Episode Of Powerrr Next Month
NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) recently announced that they will be airing the first-ever live episode of their NWA Powerrr show on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tickets for NWA Powerrr, which will be airing live on YouTube and FITE, will go on sale this coming Friday, December 9th at 12PM ET via NWATix.com.
Serpentico Comments On Making History With 100th Loss In AEW
"If at first you don't succeed, pick yourself up and try again" - Aliyah. Serpentico agrees with the chorus of the hit-song from the late R&B singer, and feels it's a good life lesson to continue to pass down. The AEW star recently took to social media to comment on...
Jeff Jarrett Defends AEW Bringing In Bow Wow For Rivalry With Jade Cargill
Not everyone is a fan of the ongoing rivalry in All Elite Wrestling pitting undefeated TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill and hip-hop star / actor Bow Wow. Jeff Jarrett understands the reason it is included on AEW programming, and even defended the decision during the latest episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast.
AEW Winter Is Coming Preview (12/14/2022): Updated Lineup For Next Week's Show
On this week's AEW Dynamite show on Wednesday night, Ricky Starks emerged victorious in the fourth annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, earning an AEW Championship showdown against reigning title-holder MJF on next week's special annual themed show. Additionally, AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming next week will also feature The Elite...
The Miz Claims WWE Originally Viewed Him As Potential Addition To Commentary Team After Tough Enough Stint
The Miz has had a long journey as the self-proclaimed "Most Must-See WWE Superstar of All-Time." During a recent appearance on the Off The Beat program, the veteran WWE Superstar spoke about how his legendary career almost didn't turn out the way he had dreamed as a fan of the business growing up.
Shane Taylor Says Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV Is Chance For His "Jay-Z Moment"
"Allow me to reintroduce myself ..." The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday's ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the "Swerve in our Glory" duo of Shane "Swerve" Strickland and Keith Lee.
WWE Announces Three Matches For Next Week's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE recently announced that next week's WWE Monday Night RAW episode will feature three huge matches. It was announced that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will face Candice LeRae in Women's Division Singles action, Alexa Bliss will take on Bayley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will take on "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley to determine the new #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.
Carlito Reflects On WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Surprise Return, Audition For GLOW On Netflix (Video)
Former WWE Superstar Carlito recently took part in a virtual signing at the K&S WrestleFest event. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran reflected back on his surprise WWE return in last year's Royal Rumble match, as well as his audition for the "GLOW" series on Netflix. Featured below...
Shawn Michaels Talks NXT Deadline, William Regal's Return, Main Roster & more
-- Ahead of this weekend's WWE NXT Deadline event, Shawn Michaels held a conference calls with members of the media, answering questions. Here's a recap from Jason Powell of prowrestling.net:. -Shawn Michaels opened the show by talking about the Deadline event. He said the show would end with Bron Breakker...
WWE Announces They Are Looking For A New Producer
WWE recently announced, via their official WWE careers Twitter account, that they are looking to hire a new producer, specifically someone who can edit video packages and also sizzle reels in addition to producing them. WWE also announced that the new producer should collaborate with the company's Senior Producer, Senior Director and Vice President of Alternative Content on contents produced for both the A&E Network and Peacock.
